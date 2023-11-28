Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Tripura will be up against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Tripura, captained by former Bengal cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, have done well in the tournament until now. They are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.896.

They will be high on confidence after beating Saurashtra by 148 runs in their previous match on Monday. After asking the opposition to chase down 259, Tripura bowled Saurashtra out for 110 in 31.4 overs.

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, have had a similar campaign thus far compared to their upcoming opponent. Having won two out of three matches, they are placed third in the table with a net run rate of +0.503.

They will go into the match having defeated Odisha by 78 runs in their previous fixture. After being asked to chase down a target of 287, Odisha were shot out for 208 in 43.3 overs.

Kerala vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Tripura, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Kerala vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur has been an excellent one for batting and a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Scores of around 250 to 270 can be expected for the team batting first.

Kerala vs Tripura Weather Report

There is a chance of light rain on Wednesday, which could lead to delays during the match. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Kerala vs Tripura Probable Xl

Kerala

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Akhil Scaria, Akhin Sathar, Vaisakh Chandran

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Ganesh Satish, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Joydeb Deb

Kerala vs Tripura Prediction

Both teams have had a similar journey until now and there is very little to differentiate them. Keeping in mind all the factors, the team batting second will have a great chance of winning the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Kerala vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Wriddhiman Saha to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes