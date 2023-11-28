Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mumbai vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai and Puducherry will cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, have had a stupendous run in the championship until now. They have won all three of their matches and are placed atop of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +2.456.

They will go into the match after beating Railways by 26 runs. After putting up a massive score of 324 for the loss of five wickets on the back of Jay Bista’s 144-run knock, Mumbai restricted their opponents to 298.

Puducherry, led by Damodaran Rohit, on the other hand, are placed fourth in Group A, having garnered eight points with a net run rate of +0.019 thanks to wins in two out of three matches.

They beat Sikkim by eight wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 132, Puducherry got home with 17.1 overs to spare. Parameeswaran Sivaraman scored an unbeaten 64 in the run-chase.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Puducherry, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, on Wednesday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Mumbai vs Puducherry Pitch Report

Bowlers need to work hard on a pitch that is expected to be good for batting. A fairly high-scoring seems to be in store on Wednesday. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Weather Report

Conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the high-50s throughout.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Probable Xl

Mumbai

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Gokul Bista, Suved Parkar, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prasad Pawar (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Jay Pande, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Udeshi, Nitin Pranaav, Saurabh J Yadav

Mumbai vs Puducherry Prediction

Mumbai will go into the match as firm favourites. Having won all three of their matches, Rahane and Co. are expected to extend their winning streak and strengthen their grip on top of the table.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Ajinkya Rahane to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes