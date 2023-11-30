Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai will be facing Saurashtra in the fifth round of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Both sides are placed in Group A and KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur will be hosting this fixture.

Mumbai is the only unbeaten side in Group A. Having won all four games, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. They faced Puducherry in their last game and beat them comprehensively and will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion.

The bowlers wreaked havoc as they knocked over Puducherry on a paltry total of 67, with Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani finishing with four and three wickets respectively. Mumbai lost three wickets while chasing but got across the line in the 13th over.

Saurashtra have won two games so far and lost as many. They lost to Tripura in their third game but bounced back to beat Odisha in their following game. They will be high in confidence after the win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

In a low-scoring game in Bengaluru, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed a fifer which helped Saurashtra dismiss Odisha on 99. Chasing a modest total, Saurashtra lost six wickets but Arpit Vasavada (20*) and Chirag Jani (16*) made sure that they cross the line.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Round 5, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 9 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

KSCA Cricket (3) Ground offers a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers have an upper hand while bowling here as they get plenty of assistance from the surface. The new ball tends to move off the surface and the batters will have to really work hard for runs while batting here.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The temperature in Alur on Friday is expected to be in the mid-20s. It will stay cloudy throughout the day, with a 20% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Probable Xl

Mumbai

Jay Gokul Bisla, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Sairaj Patil

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Ankur Panwar

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Prediction

Mumbai are looking flawless in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and have won four games on a trot. Saurashtra are coming off a win in their previous game but will be wary of Mumbai’s challenge on Friday.

Mumbai have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this clash.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

