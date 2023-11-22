Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mumbai vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai and Sikkim are scheduled to cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Mumbai will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane, who is expected to play a key for them in the tournament. Jay Gokul Bista and Royston Dias will open the batting for Mumbai and have to set the tone for their team.

Shams Mulani is a quality all-rounder and a lot will depend on him as well. Tushar Deshpande will lead the bowling attack. Tanush Kotian has emerged as a useful spin-bowling option and he needs to come to the party for Mumbai.

Mumbai finished second in the points table last time around and crashed out of the tournament after losing to Uttar Pradesh in the pre-quarter-finals.

Sikkim, on the other hand, had a disastrous campaign last time around after they lost all seven of their matches. It remains to be seen how they perform this time around in the tournament.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Sikkim, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Mumbai vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams. Scores of around 280 to 300 are expected for the upcoming match.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Weather Report

The playing conditions for the match are expected to be decent as there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Probable Xl

Mumbai

Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Tanish Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

Sikkim

Anwesh Sharma, Pankaj Rawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa (c), Sumit Singh, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Ankur Malik, Chitiz Tamang (wk), Jeetendra Sharma, Md Saptulla.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Prediction

Mumbai will start as favorites against Sikkim and will also look to win by a big margin to start their campaign with a healthy net run rate.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)