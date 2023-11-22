Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Odisha and Tripura lock horns in a Round 1, Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 2023. The Kini Sports Arena Ground in Bangalore is the venue for this encounter.

Odisha had a dismal performance in the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With just a single victory and five defeats, they could only gather four points, thus finishing sixth among seven teams in Group D.

Their showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 wasn’t great either. Odisha could only manage three wins and crashed to four defeats, finishing fifth in Group B.

Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Raut, and Debabrata Pradhan will be some of Odisha’s key players to watch out for among others.

Meanwhile, Tripura has a slightly better performance compared to their counterparts in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They finished fifth among eight teams in Group A with three wins and four losses.

Looking at recent form, Tripura disappointed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They finished bottom last with just one win and five defeats in Group E. The likes of Bikramkumar Das, skipper Wriddhiman Saha, Manisankar Murasingh, and Rana Dutta are some players they will bank on.

Both teams will be keen to kickstart their campaigns on a winning note, making it an interesting battle.

Odisha vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Tripura, Round 1, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bangalore.

Odisha vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kini Sports Ground in Bangalore will assist both batters and bowlers, providing for a good contest. Considering the cloudy weather, the team that wins the toss should look to bowl first and make use of the cloudy conditions to put the batters in some trouble early on.

Chasing would be an ideal option on this surface.

Odisha vs Tripura Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 20% chance of rainfall as well. Temperatures will hover around the 27-degree Celsius mark with a humidity of 78%.

Odisha vs Tripura Probable XIs

Odisha Probable XI

Biplab Samantray (C), Shantanu Mishra, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Prayash Singh, Kartik Biswal, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, Debabrata Pradhan

Tripura Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (C), Bikramkumar Das, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Nirupam Sen, Rajat Dey, Ajay Sarkar, Subham Ghosh, Abhijit Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Sankar Paul

Odisha vs Tripura Prediction

Both sides had poor campaigns in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Therefore, they will be eager to get off to a good start this time around.

Looking at the history, Odisha have beaten Tripura thrice in their last five meetings of this tournament. Odisha also bagged more wins in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which keeps them slightly ahead in this contest.

Prediction: Odisha to win this match.

Odisha vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)