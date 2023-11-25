Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Sikkim vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sikkim and Tripura will lock horns in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at KSCA Ground in Alur on Saturday, November 25.

Sikkim faced a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai in their season opener. They are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -5.72.

Skipper Nilesh was the lone standout batter for Sikkim, scoring 29 runs off 57 balls. Medium pacer Sumit Singh would be one of the bowlers to watch out for as he scalped two wickets.

Similarly, Tripura are also coming into this game on the back of a four-wicket defeat against Odisha. They are placed seventh in the Group A standings with a net run rate of -0.939.

Skipper Wriddhiman Saha's experience could come in handy for the side as they look for their first win of the tournament. Moreover, all eyes will be on the pace duo of Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Dutta, who scalped a couple of wickets apiece against Odisha.

Sikkim vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Sikkim vs Tripura, Round 2, Group A

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Sikkim vs Tripura Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip in Alur favored both batters and bowlers when Puducherry squared off against Railways. The trend is expected to continue on Saturday with pacers getting lateral movement early on in the innings.

However, the batters need to toil hard on this two-paced wicket to post a challenging score.

Sikkim vs Tripura Weather Report

Though Friday's weather was not favorable to cricket, we can expect better weather to show up on Saturday with temperatures hovering around 28 degree Celsius.

Sikkim vs Tripura Probable Xl

Sikkim

Ashish Thapa, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), James Lepcha (wk), Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh, Saurav Prasad, Lee Yong Lepcha, Md Saptulla, Pankaj Rawat

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Ajay Sarkar

Sikkim vs Tripura Prediction

Though both sides looked underwhelming with the willow, Tripura bowlers were good with the ball, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Sikkim will certainly be challenged by Tripura bowlers in this exciting encounter between two less experienced sides.

Prediction: Tripura to win this game.

Sikkim vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A