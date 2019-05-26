×
Vijay Shankar Addresses Ambati Rayudu’s 3D Tweet After World Cup Snub

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
News
617   //    26 May 2019, 08:08 IST

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

Ever since the 15-man Indian squad was announced for the World Cup, the biggest talking point has been the selection of all-rounder Vijay Shankar over batsman Ambati Rayudu. Nailing down Shankar for the number 4 spot, Rayudu was omitted from India’s squad for the quadrennial showpiece tournament, something that subsequently didn’t go down well with the opener.

Things escalated pretty quickly post that announcement by the BCCI after the selectors came out with a statement alluding to why they had decided to pick Shankar over Rayudu. Alluding to Shankar’s capabilities with both the bat and ball, they said it was this part of his game that saw him jump Rayudu over the ranks when they got down to strategizing the most flawless combination for the team.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” the BCCI said in a statement soon after the development.

Clearly not taking the omission too kindly, Rayudu was quick to hit out at the BCCI, selectors and team management for their line of judgment. With his World Cup chances curtailed, Rayudu took to Twitter to take a jibe at the management in the wake of the decision.

“Just ordered a new set of [three-dimensional] glasses to watch the World Cup,” Rayudu wrote on Twitter.

Ever since then, the Ambati Rayudu vs Vijay Shankar debacle has only elevated colossally. While those siding with Rayudu were quick to appreciate his tweet and found his closure from the squad way too harsh, those in Shankar’s favor pointed out the flummoxed spree Rayudu has endured since the onset of 2019.

He’s endured an aberration of a season, one where he’s shown too many signs of inconsistency, with a barrage of his runs coming against weaker oppositions or on Indian pitches. His recent inclement spree hammered down the BCCI’s mind in deciding to omit him from their gameplan.

And now for the first time, his replacement Vijay Shankar has opened up on Rayudu's tweet. Speaking on a talk show hosted by Gaurav Kapur, the all-rounder said that he was sure that Rayudu’s Tweet after his snub was not directed at him.

“I know for the fact that how a cricketer would feel if they are not being picked. I can understand from a player’s point of view. And I know for the fact that he didn’t mean it to me. It was just that he put that tweet for the sake of it. I can understand the situation in which he was. It is fine for any cricketer,” he said.

Vijay Shankar is currently undergoing recuperation for a blow he sustained on his hand while batting during a practice session where a Khaleel Ahmed delivery battered straight into his right hand.

While the BCCI have clarified it’s not a fracture, he was kept out of India’s squad for their warm-up encounter against New Zealand. India endured a horrendous showing in their first practice match with New Zealand making light work of them to win by 6 wickets. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Vijay Shankar ODI Cricket
