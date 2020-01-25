Virat and Ravi will decide: Sourav Ganguly's clear response to KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant debate

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

25 Jan 2020, 14:56 IST SHARE

KL Rahul is now indispensable to the team composition

With Virat Kohli using KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper batsman in the recent matches, Indian fans are reminded of the times when Sourav Ganguly used Rahul Dravid in a similar role in order to make the side more balanced. KL Rahul has overtaken Rishabh Pant as India's primary wicket-keeper batsman in the side and has taken to the job quite seamlessly.

Sourav Ganguly, who is now the BCCI president, spoke on the issue and said that Rahul's call is solely the decision of the management and that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are the people taking the call. “Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of KL Rahul,” Ganguly told ABP News.

Ganguly also lauded Rahul for his recent run of scores and said that his performance has had an impact on the side and all the decisions are taken by the management.

“He has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work but like I said, all these decisions are of the team management’s,”

Ganguly also said that the selectors, captain Kohli and coach Shastri will take the decision of the composition of the side in the T20 World Cup. “The selectors, Virat and Ravi will decide that. Whatever they think, it’ll happen that way," the ex-Indian captain said.

After his superb knock in Auckland, Rahul said that he was enjoying this role and would do anything which benefits the side.

“I’m quite honestly loving it. At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I’ve never kept. (But) I’ve kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I’ve kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I’ve still stayed in touch with wicket keeping,” Rahul said.