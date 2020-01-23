×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Watch: KL Rahul displays exquisite glovework in India's practice session

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published 23 Jan 2020, 19:52 IST
23 Jan 2020, 19:52 IST

Rahul was in fine form behind the stumps in India
Rahul was in fine form behind the stumps in India's practice session

In a new video released by BCCI on their official Twitter account, KL Rahul can be seen displaying some gilt-edged glovework whilst keeping wickets to Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini.

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, Indian team skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that the team were set to persist with Rahul as the first-choice wicket-keeper for the New Zealand tour, courtesy his impressive performances behind the stumps in the recently-concluded series against Australia.

Rahul was entrusted with keeping duties after Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion in the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. The Kings XI Punjab star assumed the responsibility bestowed on him and performed brilliantly throughout the series.

His nifty work to dismiss Aaron Finch in the second ODI in Rajkot was particularly impressive, whilst his form with the bat throughout the series was also hugely encouraging.

Speaking about continuing with Rahul as the main wicket-keeping option against the Kiwis, Kohli said:


“Him [Rahul] doing really well with the gloves has opened up another scenario for us where it gives us a lot more balance in playing an extra batter.
“If he can ‘keep and bat that well then why not have an extra batsman in the playing XI. This is something we are looking to continue with for a while. Not to take anything away from anyone else, this just brings the best balance to the side. I know there will be a lot of talk around what will now happen to some other players, but for us, the most important thing is what the team requires and the best balance we can create as a side.”
Modified 23 Jan 2020, 19:52 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us