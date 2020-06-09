'Virat Kohli is very clever in the way he uses his words or body language': Matthew Wade on sledging Indian skipper

Wade has said that the Indian team led by Virat Kohli uses sledging to their advantage.

India is scheduled to tour Australia later this year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Matthew Wade behind the sticks when Australia last toured India

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade said that he will stay away from sledging Virat Kohli and co. when they visit the country later this year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au on Tuesday, the Tasmania stumper, who is usually pretty chirpy behind the sticks, said that will refrain from engaging with Virat Kohli.

Wade said that Virat Kohli uses the sledging to his advantage:

“They’re a hard team, they use it (sledging) to their advantage very well. Virat is very clever the way he uses his words or his body language. So they use it as an advantage now. To be honest, I don’t really want to engage too much into that,” said Wade.

Wade on Virat Kohli's Indian team

During the last tour to Australia in 2018-19 which India won 2-1, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were a few of the players who got under the skin of the Kangaroos.

Matthew Wade took note of the proceedings of the Test series, and iterated:

“They are on your face, they have alert fielders which probably India haven’t been renowned for in 20 year period, they are up and about all the time when you are batting,” added Matthew Wade.

The banter between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant was one of the talking points of the series, as the jibes of ‘temporary captain’ and ‘babysitter’ flew out from both sides. The 32-year-old Matthew Wade said that the modern Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli benefits from the exchanges of the words.

“I know that they thrive off that energy that comes between two players. They’re probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it’s something I might stay away from this time,” Wade further added.

The four-Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at the Gabba on December 3. India played the first game at Adelaide on the last tour, and calls had been rising in the Australian camp that not playing the first Test of summer at the Gabba would mean surrendering home advantage to the visitors.

Cricket Australia are also pinning their hopes on the series to see an increase in revenue, as another bout of pay-dispute with the Australian players is on the cards.