Virat Kohli: A wounded lion raring to perform on English soil

smit shah Feature 28 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST

Virat Kohli will look to avenge the 2014 debacle against England

Virat Kohli's every innings irrespective of the format has been a blockbuster hit amongst the cricket fans. The awe-inspiring batsman's fervour for the game, willingness to keep improving and prime focus on fitness has resulted in him scoring 'tons' of runs with metronomic consistency.

The 2014 debacle

Winning Tests in England against England is what all subcontinental teams dream for. Playing on grass covered tracks with the red cherry moving in both the directions at lightning speeds sends chills down the spine of any subcontinental batsman.

Perhaps the only low point in Kohli's career came in the 2014 India's tour of England. Kohli, who is used to being at the zenith was constantly troubled by the English pacers who managed to dig out a flaw in an ostensibly flawless batting technique. In the 5 Test matches against the mighty and crafty English bowlers, Kohli managed to amass just 134 runs at an average of 13.50 with two ducks and the highest score of 39.

Kohli was tormented by deliveries outside off and swinging away from him which he ended up knicking it to the keeper or slips. Apart from this small issue in his technique, Kohli believed that it had a lot to do with his mindset and that he was desperate to score runs in England which ultimately resulted in his downfall.

A splendid comeback

Kohli scored 4 centuries Down Under

As they say that a true genius uses bad experiences to his/her benefit and learns from them. Every failure is an opportunity to learn more and get better. Kohli did the same. He rectified his stance and backward movement while playing a backfoot shot. Kohli also trained his mind to expect less and enjoy more. Results of these two minor changes were incredible. A few months later he weaved magic with his bat in Australia where he scored 4 hundred in 4 Tests.

A bucket load of runs since then

Kohli won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year 2017 (Image Courtesy icc-cricket.com)

Kohli has never looked back since then, scoring over 1000 runs in a calendar year on two consecutive occasions - 2016 and 2017, with an unbelievable average of over 75. His performance in limited overs cricket for the year 2017 was exceptional as well. Kohli was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year 2017. The famous England cricket fan club - Barmy Army recently presented Virat Kohli with 'The International Player for the year 2017-18' award.

Current form

In 2018 Kohli has played just 3 Test matches with a century against his name. Mr. Consistent Virat Kohli has been in scintillating form in limited overs cricket this year as well getting scores of 36, 129, 75, 45, 71 in last 5 matches. In the recently concluded warm-up match against Essex Kohli scored a promising half-century and is all geared up to battle it out on the English soil.

England does appear to be a strong unit with a perfect blend of swing and pace in bowling combined with technique and aggression in batting. With just a few days left to the start of Test series, England pacer Stuart Broad has started to play the tactical game of words claiming that the English bowlers won't allow Kohli to score runs but the Indian skipper seems least bothered and is in the right frame of mind as a batsman as well as a leader.

The wounded lion Virat Kohli with the zeal for winning instilled in him is raring to don the whites and avenge the 2014 insult.