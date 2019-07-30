×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Virat Kohli admits that he wants Ravi Shastri to continue as the coach of the Indian team

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
128   //    30 Jul 2019, 20:09 IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli claimed that the squad shares a great relationship with Ravi Shastri so they would be very happy if Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) decides to retain him as the coach. The right-handed batsman also said that the CAC is yet to contact him to seek his opinion about the next coach.

In case you didn't know

Recently, the BCCI gave an advertisement where it invited applications to fill in the spots for the coaching staff. They also announced that Shastri and his support staff would get automatic entries in the process.

Heart of the matter

The shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by a three-member CAC. The committee comprises of legends of the ilk of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy.

Kohli said that he would be extremely happy if the CAC continues with Shastri as the head coach. He pointed out that the team has done well as a group under the mentorship of the current head coach. As quoted by Cricinfo, Kohli said,

"With Ravi Bhai, all of us have a great camaraderie, everyone in the team shares mutual respect [with him]. And we have done well together as a group. Yeah, we will be very happy if he is continuing as a coach, but as I said it is upon the CAC to seek my advice or opinion if they want. Right now, I haven't been contacted at all. And I don't know what is going to happen with the process."

Virat Kohli clarified that he has not been called by the CAC to give his opinion on the next appointment. The Indian captain told that he would be happy to give his opinion if he is called by the committee.

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they tell me we want your opinion, yes, I'll go and speak to them."

What's next?

The current coaching staff's tenure is set to end after the tour to the West Indies. The BCCI might announce the name of the next coach of the Indian cricket team after the series culminates.

Tags:
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Advertisement
Should Ravi Shastri bow out as India coach?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ravi Shastri wants IPL style playoffs in World Cup
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: 3 milestones Virat Kohli can achieve on the tour
RELATED STORY
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at selectors for not discussing Virat Kohli's position as captain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: BCCI extends Ravi Shastri’s contract as India's head coach
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India:- SWOT analysis of the Indian squad for T20I series
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli rubbishes rumours regarding possible rift within the Indian team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli backs MS Dhoni after India's win against West Indies
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Three records that might be broken in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us