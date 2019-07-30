Virat Kohli admits that he wants Ravi Shastri to continue as the coach of the Indian team

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli claimed that the squad shares a great relationship with Ravi Shastri so they would be very happy if Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) decides to retain him as the coach. The right-handed batsman also said that the CAC is yet to contact him to seek his opinion about the next coach.

In case you didn't know

Recently, the BCCI gave an advertisement where it invited applications to fill in the spots for the coaching staff. They also announced that Shastri and his support staff would get automatic entries in the process.

Heart of the matter

The shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by a three-member CAC. The committee comprises of legends of the ilk of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy.

Kohli said that he would be extremely happy if the CAC continues with Shastri as the head coach. He pointed out that the team has done well as a group under the mentorship of the current head coach. As quoted by Cricinfo, Kohli said,

"With Ravi Bhai, all of us have a great camaraderie, everyone in the team shares mutual respect [with him]. And we have done well together as a group. Yeah, we will be very happy if he is continuing as a coach, but as I said it is upon the CAC to seek my advice or opinion if they want. Right now, I haven't been contacted at all. And I don't know what is going to happen with the process."

Virat Kohli clarified that he has not been called by the CAC to give his opinion on the next appointment. The Indian captain told that he would be happy to give his opinion if he is called by the committee.

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they tell me we want your opinion, yes, I'll go and speak to them."

What's next?

The current coaching staff's tenure is set to end after the tour to the West Indies. The BCCI might announce the name of the next coach of the Indian cricket team after the series culminates.