Virat Kohli advertisements list: All you need to know about the brands endorsed by the RCB captain

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the most sought after cricketers for brand endorsements. Earlier this year, Kohli was the only cricketer in the list of top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020 by Forbes magazine. He is also the highest paid cricketer in the world with an estimated annual income of $28 million. Here we list all the brands that the batsman currently endorses and makes money from.

All the brands endorsed by Virat Kohli

Myntra

In May 2019, Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma were roped in by Myntra as their brand ambassadors. As per estimates, the e-commerce company spent more than ₹10 crore for the couple as a brand endorsement fee. The idea behind having the couple endorse the brand together is to show the close association between Bollywood and cricket.

Great Learning

Kohli has been endorsing Edtech company Great Learning since September 2020. Virat is currently a part of the brand’s latest ‘Power Ahead’ campaign, which highlights the importance of higher education and lifelong learning.

Wellman

In July 2019, health supplements company Wellman appointed Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador. The cricketer has done a few ad campaigns which talk about the advantages of being physically fit and how Wellman products help one achieve the same.

Himalaya

In May 2019, Himalaya signed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as official brand ambassadors for ‘Himalaya MEN Face Care Range’. The two batsmen have done a commercial together for the brand.

“Himalaya is a trusted brand and one of my favorite brands too! I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association with Himalaya MEN,” Virat Kohli said as per brand equity.

Mobile Premier League

Mobile eSports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) appointed Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in March 2019, right before the ODI World Cup. The deal, which is reportedly worth Rs. 12 crore, was renewed in January 2020. MPL is an app on which you can play games ranging from cricket to racing and win exciting money.

Puma

In February 2017, Kohli became the first Indian sportsperson to sign a 110-crore deal with a single brand. One8, which is a variant of the brand, is promoted by the cricketer extensively. The deal is active until 2025.

Volini

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare signed Kohli as the new brand ambassador of Volini in August 2018. Volini is a pain relief spray targeted for musculoskeletal, joint and low back pain.

MuveAcoustics

In January 2017, Virat Kohli launched MuveAcoustics in partnership with Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company Zeeva. As part of the campaign, Kohli promotes MuveAcoustics’ wireless earphone and speaker among other products.

“Young Indians today, including me, are uncompromising about their entertainment experience and the gadgets they use for the same. This is what makes the launch of MuveAcoustics such an exciting development,” Kohli had said of the association as per Insidesport.

Too Yumm

A brand of Guiltfree Industries Limited, Too Yumm signed a deal with Virat Kohli two years ago. The idea behind signing Kohli as the ambassador was to break the notion that fit and healthy people avoid eating chips, and that the multigrain chips Too Yumm is a healthy option.

Manyavar

In 2016, the popular ethnic wear brand appointed Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador. Anushka, too, is one of their ambassadors and the couple had even done a commercial together for Manyavar two years ago.

MRF tyres

In 2017, Virat Kohli renewed his bat sponsorship deal with MRF for eight years for more than Rs. 100 crore. Virat uses an MRF bat on the field.

Philips India

In 2018, Virat joined the Philips India family to endorse their grooming range for men. Virat being a style icon, especially for his bearded look, makes him a great choice by the brand.

Vicks India

Virat has been endorsing Vicks for more than eight years. He has done quite a few TV commercials for the product which brings relief to cough and cold.

Wrogn

Wrogn was founded by Anjana Reddy, founder of Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd. Kohli became the brand ambassador and also the co-owner of the men’s clothing brand in 2014. They are popular for their T-shirts and denim jackets.