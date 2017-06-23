Virat Kohli says Ajinkya Rahane will open the batting in the ODI series against West Indies

Rahane did not play a single game in the Champions Trophy.

Rahane last played an ODI in January 2017

What’s the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that Ajinkya Rahane will be Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner in each of the five ODIs against the West Indies. Speaking in the pre-game press conference, the 28-year-old said that they viewed the right-hander as a ‘powerful’ option while facing the new ball.

“We have Ajinkya Rahane who will be starting for sure with Shikhar Dhawan. We see him more powerful in the opening slot. During the course of five games, he will be opening with Shikhar,” Kohli said.

In case you didn’t know...

When the squad for the series was announced last week, Rohit Sharma was not picked and was given rest, along with Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant found a place in the squad and there was a possibility that he could open with Dhawan, but clearly, the management feels Rahane deserves an opportunity at the top of the order and needs to be given an extended run.

The heart of the matter

Kohli further added that as far as the 2019 World Cup was concerned, the core of the side could remain the same and added the 15 best players will be selected for the event, in two years time.

He also said that captaincy helped you become a calmer person and added that team, as a whole, was looking to correct the errors they made in the Champions Trophy final, when they took to the field in the West Indies.

Extra Cover: The Kumble-Kohli saga - a tale of frayed egos

What’s next?

Rahane’s record against the West Indies does not read too well, having made a mere 118 runs in 5 matches and the right-hander had a good opportunity to improve upon those stats, in the five chances that he is most likely to get in the Caribbean.

In the past, we have seen him be more comfortable while taking on the new ball rather than bat in the middle-order and hopefully, he can deliver in the series.

Author’s take

Rahane’s limited-overs credentials have been questioned in the past, but it is good to see the captain and the others give him another chance to show how he can add as much value in coloured clothing as he does in Tests.