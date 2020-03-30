Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate towards PM CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

Although the amount donated wasn't revealed, they hoped that their contribution might help those in need.

The donation comes after Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan also contributed towards the relief efforts against COVID-19.

Virat Kohli (left) with wife Anushka Sharma (right)

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife, actress Anushka Sharma announced their support towards the coronavirus relief efforts being undertaken in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

They pledged their support towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and also Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

Although the amount donated wasn't revealed by the couple, they hoped that their contribution might help those in suffering. Kohli joined India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir among others in donating towards the government's efforts and also helping in individual capacities.

The tweet read -

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

Kohli and Anushka's donation comes a few days after the celebrity couple took to social media and urged fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene amist these testing times.

Recently, former Indian captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh called out the media over false claims about Dhoni's ₹1 lakh contribution to the relief efforts.