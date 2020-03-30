×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate towards PM CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

  • Although the amount donated wasn't revealed, they hoped that their contribution might help those in need.
  • The donation comes after Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan also contributed towards the relief efforts against COVID-19.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 30 Mar 2020, 12:57 IST

Virat Kohli (left) with wife Anushka Sharma (right)
Virat Kohli (left) with wife Anushka Sharma (right)

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife, actress Anushka Sharma announced their support towards the coronavirus relief efforts being undertaken in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

They pledged their support towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and also Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

Although the amount donated wasn't revealed by the couple, they hoped that their contribution might help those in suffering. Kohli joined India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir among others in donating towards the government's efforts and also helping in individual capacities.

The tweet read -

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

Kohli and Anushka's donation comes a few days after the celebrity couple took to social media and urged fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene amist these testing times.

Recently, former Indian captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh called out the media over false claims about Dhoni's ₹1 lakh contribution to the relief efforts.

Published 30 Mar 2020, 12:57 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us