Sachin Tendulkar donates ₹50 lakh to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

The Master Blaster contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund each.

Tendulkar's donation comes after MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan also contributed to fuel the fight against the coronavirus.

Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated ₹50 lakh to aid the coronavirus relief efforts that are currently being undertaken in the country.

As per reports, Tendulkar donated ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund but did not want to make a mention of the generous donation or speak about the same.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar joins Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and the Pathan brothers in donating towards the government's efforts to help those in need in these testing times.

Earlier today, it was reported that Dhoni had contributed ₹1 lakh to aid daily wage workers' families in Pune, a few days after Irfan Pathan announced that his family was donating 4,000 face masks.

During last month's fires in Australia, it also came to light that the Indian legend donated AUD 25,000 to the Australian Red Cross before he took part in a Bushfire Bash match which featured legends such as Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara among others.