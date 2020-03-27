×
MS Dhoni donates ₹1 lakh to aid daily wage workers' families in Pune 

  • The 2011 World Cup-winning captain's donations will help cover the expenses of relief kits for 100 families.
  • Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2019 World Cup and will next turn out for CSK as part of IPL 2020.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 27 Mar 2020, 10:25 IST

MS Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni has donated a sum of ₹1 lakh to the Mukul Madhav Foundation in Pune which will be helping sustain 100 families for 14 days amidst the 21-day lockdown period.

According to reports, Dhoni's donation will cover the expenses of a relief kit that will be provided to daily wage workers who are based out of Pune. The kit will contain essential commodities such as rice, oil, pulses among other items. 

Dhoni donated the amount through crowdfunding website Ketto, with his charitable move following in the footsteps of donations from the Pathan brothers, and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

A few days ago, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan donated 4,000 masks through the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust. Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter yesterday in a bid to urge the public to contribute in raising funds as part of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has seen cases rise to almost 700 in the country has put a hold on major sporting events across the globe, including IPL 2020.

Dhoni, who was last seen in action for India in the 2019 World Cup did join the Chennai Super Kings training session earlier this month before it was called off due to rising health concerns.

With no update on the possible commencement date of the IPL, there still remains a big question mark on Dhoni's return to the sport.

Published 27 Mar 2020, 10:25 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan
