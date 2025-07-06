Akash Deep traps Harry Brook lbw for 23 with a nip-backer as England lose half their side on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian seamer Akash Deep delivered a crucial breakthrough on Day 5 (Sunday, July 6) of the second Test against England, dismissing first-innings centurion Harry Brook cheaply. The match is being played at Edgbaston as part of the five-Test series.
The breakthrough came on the third ball of the 22nd over in England’s second innings. Akash Deep bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off that nipped in sharply off the surface, stayed a touch low, and rapped Harry Brook on the pads.
The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Brook reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed umpire’s call on impact with the stumps, upholding the on-field decision and giving India a vital wicket.
Brook fell for 23 off 31 deliveries, leaving England reeling at 83/5 after 21.3 overs in their uphill chase of 608 to go 2-0 up in the series.
Double blow from Akash Deep puts India in command on Day 5 of the 2nd Test against England
Powered by a commanding 161-run knock from skipper Shubman Gill, India declared their second innings at 427/6, setting England an imposing target of 608 runs. The visitors ended Day 4 on a high, removing three key English batters—Zak Crawley (0), Ben Duckett (25), and Joe Root (6).
Akash Deep struck twice, while Mohammed Siraj claimed one, leaving England reeling at 72/3 at stumps, with Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15) at the crease.
Rain delayed the start of Day 5 by over an hour and a half, but India struck quickly once play resumed. Akash Deep made an immediate impact, cleaning up Pope for 24 before sending Brook back for 23, reducing England to 83/5.
At the time of writing, the hosts were struggling at 100/5 after 25 overs, with captain Ben Stokes (10) and Jamie Smith (9) battling to survive.
