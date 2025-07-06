Akash Deep traps Harry Brook lbw for 23 with a nip-backer as England lose half their side on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian seamer Akash Deep delivered a crucial breakthrough on Day 5 (Sunday, July 6) of the second Test against England, dismissing first-innings centurion Harry Brook cheaply. The match is being played at Edgbaston as part of the five-Test series.

The breakthrough came on the third ball of the 22nd over in England’s second innings. Akash Deep bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off that nipped in sharply off the surface, stayed a touch low, and rapped Harry Brook on the pads.

The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Brook reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed umpire’s call on impact with the stumps, upholding the on-field decision and giving India a vital wicket.

Watch the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Brook fell for 23 off 31 deliveries, leaving England reeling at 83/5 after 21.3 overs in their uphill chase of 608 to go 2-0 up in the series.

Double blow from Akash Deep puts India in command on Day 5 of the 2nd Test against England

Powered by a commanding 161-run knock from skipper Shubman Gill, India declared their second innings at 427/6, setting England an imposing target of 608 runs. The visitors ended Day 4 on a high, removing three key English batters—Zak Crawley (0), Ben Duckett (25), and Joe Root (6).

Akash Deep struck twice, while Mohammed Siraj claimed one, leaving England reeling at 72/3 at stumps, with Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15) at the crease.

Rain delayed the start of Day 5 by over an hour and a half, but India struck quickly once play resumed. Akash Deep made an immediate impact, cleaning up Pope for 24 before sending Brook back for 23, reducing England to 83/5.

At the time of writing, the hosts were struggling at 100/5 after 25 overs, with captain Ben Stokes (10) and Jamie Smith (9) battling to survive.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

