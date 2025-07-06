"Mera koi fielder Pant ke pass field nhi ker Raha ye bat fek ker marta hai"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Birmingham

England managed to reach 72 for three in the fourth innings at the stumps on Day 4 of the second Test against India on Saturday (July 5) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. They need 536 runs to win the game on the final day with seven wickets in hand.

KL Rahul and Karun Nair started things for India on Saturday with 64/1 on the board. Nair (26) departed without converting his start, while Rahul completed his half-century before following his overnight batting partner to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (65) then put on an aggressive partnership of 110 (103) for the fourth wicket to inject momentum into the innings. After Pant perished in the 47th over, Ravindra Jadeja (69*) came in and hit a patient half-century, steering India to a dominant position with a 175-run partnership with his captain.

Gill continued his sublime form and played another memorable knock of 161 (162) before walking back to the dressing room in the 81st over. He declared the innings eventually after India reached 427/6, setting a mammoth 608-run target for the hosts. Akash Deep (2/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/29) then reduced England to 72/3 at stumps to put India in the driver's seat.

Fans enjoyed the intriguing action that unfolded during the fourth day of the Edgbaston Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"Mera koi fielder Pant ke pass field nhi ker Raha ye bat fek ker marta hai (None of my fielders is fielding near Pant, he throws his bat)," a fan wrote.

"Only one team can win from here"- Aakash Chopra after play on Day 4 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed the fourth day of the second Test in his recent YouTube video and stated that only India can win the match after their dominant batting performance. Speaking on the matter, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"You have scored enough runs to feel you are in a great space. Logically speaking, if we turn back the pages of Test cricket history, only one team can win from here, that is Team India, or else the match can end in a draw. England winning from here seems improbable. However, things have changed dramatically because modern-day Test cricket has been played differently."

Chopra elaborated:

"The way people are approaching the game, and the speed at which it is going, and England is one side that does that. If you see the conditions, pitches have become flatter, whether you play at Headingley or Edgbaston. I am saying you will get a flat pitch at Lord's as well. The typical and traditional English conditions, where you have to play cautiously, are part of the pages of history."

Do you think England can save the 2nd Test on Day 5? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

