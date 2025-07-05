“Every ball?” - Rishabh Pant complains to umpire about Harry Brook during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a cheeky dig at Harry Brook during the third day of the ongoing second Test against England. The incident occurred while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling.

Rishabh Pant complained to the umpire about Harry Brook taking time to get ready to face the ball as it kept happening repeatedly.

"The bowler is ready. Every ball?," he could be heard saying. (via Star Sports)

He is then heard having a conversation with Jadeja from behind the stumps while waiting for Harry Brook to get ready.

"Chalo Jaddu bhai. Chalo ho jayega zabardasti time kharab kar raha hai (Common Jaddu brother. Common we can do it he is wasting time on purpose)," he said.

The on-air commentators could also be heard saying that there is no one better than Rishabh Pant to recognize that Brook was looking to unnecessarily waste time in the middle.

Harry Brook slammed a brilliant century on Day 3

Meanwhile, Harry Brook slammed a brilliant century on the third day of the second Test against India. England were in a spot of bother at 84/5 before he joined hands with Jamie Smith to stitch up a terrific partnership that helped them recover and put 407 runs on the board eventually.

Brook made 158 runs off just 234 balls. His excellent century included 17 boundaries and a six as he took the attack to the opposition bowlers. His partnership with Jamie Smith was a marathon one of 303 runs for the sixth wicket.

It was a brief period where England dominated before and after losing wickets in a heap during their innings. At the end of the day's play, Harry Brook also praised the Indian bowlers.

"They bowled really well with the new ball. They got it moving off the seam, off the pitch quite a lot and then at the backend there when I was batting specially. We didn't get as much out of the surface as them. I reckon they are quite used to these conditions with these skiddy low pitches and you see that a lot in India. They used the angles very well. Akash Deep came wide on the crease and he was trying to angle it back into the off-stump. Similar with Siraj as well," he said. (via Sky Sports).

India ended the day on 64/1 and have a lead of 244 runs heading into the fourth day's play at Edgbaston.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

