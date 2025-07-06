"Pure country ko pata hai ab to" - Yuzvendra Chahal makes cryptic comment on his relationship status

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently joked about his relationship status. During his appearance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', the 34-year-old was asked about the mystery girl in his life.

While Chahal avoided taking any names, he cheekily remarked that the entire of India knows who the mystery girl is in his life. Here's what the crafty spinner said on the Netflix show (quoted as saying by Times of India):

"Pure country ko pata hai ab toh (The entire country knows about it now)."

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer by profession, on December 22, 2020. Their first interaction took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, with the ace bowler approaching Verma for online dance classes.

However, their marriage ended earlier this year. The two were granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai on March 20. According to reports, the couple had been living separately since 2022.

Meanwhile, Chahal was accompanied by Team India players Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir at 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. During a segment, Pant joked about Chahal's relationship status by calling him a "free man".

Yuzvendra Chahal is plying his trade for Northamptonshire in ongoing County Championship 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently representing Northamptonshire in the County Championship 2025 Division Two. This is his second stint with the team.

He picked up four wickets across two innings in the side's recently concluded drawn encounter with Kent. The veteran bowler was wicketless in Kent's first innings, but redeemed himself with a four-wicket haul in the subsequent essay.

Yuzvendra Chahal played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He became the most-expensive spinner in the auction history after being signed by the franchise for ₹18 crore.

The Punjab-based side finished as the runners-up of IPL 2025 following a six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final. Chahal picked up 16 wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 9.55.

