"Team decision to give them a chance to score century" - When MS Dhoni delayed declaration for Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in 2008 IND-ENG series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 06, 2025 17:59 IST
Indian Sports and Fitness - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni took the conservative route with the series already in the bag in 2008 [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni admitted to delaying declaration for Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh to complete their centuries in 2008. The game in question was the second Test between India and England in Mohali in December 2008.

Dhoni's men had won a thrilling first Test in Chennai, chasing 387 successfully on the final day. With a draw sufficient to seal victory in the two-match series, the hosts went for caution over a potential whitewash.

Having scored 453 in their first innings, the hosts bowled England out for 302, capturing a valuable 151-run lead. However, they extended their batting well into Day 5 despite leading by 285 at stumps on the fourth day.

The hosts batted until the lead crossed the 400-run mark, setting England a target of 403. The visitors batted 28 overs and reached 64/1 before the end of the Test match.

After the match, when Dhoni got asked about delaying the declaration, he opened up on the team's decision to allow Gambhir and Yuvraj to complete their centuries.

"When we came on Monday we were not sure of the fog, there was no definite prediction about it. But if we would have lost some wickets we would have really been on the backfoot on Tuesday. We started well but it was a team decision to give them (Gambhir and Yuvraj) a chance to score century and then go for declaration," he said (via TOI).
Unfortunately, both batters failed to reach three figures despite the extended time, with Gambhir falling for 97 and Yuvraj for 86.

Team India delayed their declaration in ongoing 2025 Edgbaston Test

Team India has dominated England in the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston, following their heartbreaking loss in the opening Test at Leeds. However, they were seemingly cautious in declaring their second innings on Day 4, resulting in criticisms from fans and former players.

Despite the lead crossing 600, the visitors batted on before finally declaring on 427/6, setting England a target of 608 with a day and an hour remaining. Fortunately, they picked up three English wickets to end the fourth day.

However, more drama unfolded when the start of the final day was delayed due to rain, leading to more questions about India declaring late on the fourth day.

Yet, play has finally gotten underway on the final day, and the visitors have struck twice early to leave England reeling at 100/5 in 25 overs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
