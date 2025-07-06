"India have to use him wisely" - Stuart Broad's huge statement on Team India bowler after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has urged India to use Akash Deep wisely on Day 5 of the second Test at Edgbaston. India declared their second innings on 427/6, setting England a massive target of 608 in the final innings.

India's bowlers had a crack at the opposition batters for 16 overs before the close of play on Day 4. They managed to take three wickets, reducing the hosts to 72/3. Akash Deep was pick of the bowlers, dismissing Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

Broad, talking on Sky Sports, praised Deep for his outstanding spell and pointed out that India have completely outplayed England in the second Test.

"When surfaces do dry up a little the new ball can nip off the cracks. That was just an outstanding spell from Akash Deep, bringing the stumps into play. I think he's slightly shorter than Carse and Tongue so he can bowl a slight different length to hit the stumps. I think India, we have to be honest, have out bowled England in this Test match and out batted them, that's why they are 536 runs ahead with a whole day to go. They have been superb and I must admit I thought after that day five at Headingley, this series could be gone. How do you pick yourself up, but they've done it superbly," he said. (0:42)

Broad suggested that India use the fast bowler in the morning on Day 5 and ensure he's available when the second new ball is due.

"With the second new ball yesterday with Harry Brook, through the gate and off-stump out of the ground, he's a real threat (Deep). India have to use him wisely. He's bowled wicket-taking balls. Start with him when the ball is hard and still has newness to it and then maybe if he needs a rest until the next new ball comes that's fine," he said. (1:44)

India, who lost the opening Test, need seven wickets with 536 runs to play with on the final day to level the series.

Stuart Broad praises Shubman Gill for his stellar performances

In the same conversation, Stuart Broad heaped praise on India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old has been phenomenal in the series so far, aggregating 585 runs from four innings.

The Englishman observed that Gill has no obvious weaknesses that can be exposed.

"They'll be wondering why he bothered opening the batting for the first bit of his career. He's come in at number four and what he's done is outrageous, it's incredible. He's not showing any obvious signs. As a bowler I'm always looking for little technical things to try and expose him but he's not shown any obvious signs of ways of a dismissal," Broad said. (6:02)

"He's played stylishly. He's played with huge responsibility under big pressure in his first two Test matches as captain. It's breathtaking. He deserves all the applaud. The future of Indian cricket, the future of Indian batting looks very bright," he added.

Gill scored a century (147) in the first Test and followed it up with a double hundred (269) and hundred (161) in the second Test.

