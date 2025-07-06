Top 10 batting records broken by Shubman Gill in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston

Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in stupendous form in the ongoing Test series in England. The 25-year-old was named captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the frontrunner to take over the post, but the responsibility fell on Gill's shoulders after the former refused the role citing workload concerns.

There were some apprehensions among cricket pundits as well as fans when the right-handed batter was named India's new Test captain. Heading into the ongoing series against England, he had played 32 matches, scoring 1,893 runs at a middling average of 35.05. However, Gill rose to the occasion in his very first Test match as captain, scoring a sublime 147 in the first innings in Leeds.

In the ongoing Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, he has done even better. After smashing 269 off 387 balls in the first innings, he followed it up with 161 off 162 deliveries in the second essay. Gill has broken a number of records with his brilliant batting in Birmingham. In this feature, we bring you a compilation of top 10 records broken by the Indian captain in the second Test against England.

#1 Shubman Gill tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in a Test match

With an aggregate of 430 runs in the Birmingham Test, Gill now tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in a Test match. He surpassed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 344 runs against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. Gavaskar scored 124 in the first innings and 220 in the second.

Overall, Gill is second on the list of batters with most runs in a Test match. England's Graham Gooch (456) holds the record for the highest aggregate in a Test. He scored 333 and 123 against India at Lord's in July 1990.

#2 First instance of a batter scoring 250 and 150 in the same Test match

Gill is the first batter to register a score of 250-plus and 150-plus in the same Test match. A couple of players narrowly missed out on the record. Greg Chappell scored 247* & 133 against New Zealand at Wellington in March 1974. Brian Lara scored 221 & 130 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in November 2001.

#3 First Indian batter with 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test

Gill is the first Indian batter to register 150-plus in both innings of a Test match. In the history of Test cricket only one other batter has achieved the feat. Former Australian captain Allan Border scored 150* & 153 against Pakistan in Lahore in March 1980.

#4 Highest individual score by an Indian captain in a Test

Gill's knock of 269 in the second innings at Edgbaston is the highest individual score by an Indian captain in a Test match. The 25-year-old surpassed the previous record of 254*, which was registered by Virat Kohli against South Africa in Pune in October 2019.

#5 First Indian captain with hundreds in both innings of a Test in England

Gill is the first Indian captain to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England. In fact, he is only the second Indian batter to notch up centuries in both innings of a Test match in England. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored twin hundreds in both innings of the first Test at Headingley.

#6 Most runs by an Indian batter in debut series at Test captain

With 585 runs and counting, Gill already holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in debut Test series as captain. He again surpassed Kohli, who totaled 449 runs in four innings during the 2014-15 Australia tour.

#7 Highest score by an Indian batter in Tests in England

Gill's 269 is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Test matches in England. The previous record was held by Gavaskar, who scored 221 off 443 balls at The Oval in August 1979.

#8 Highest score by an Asian Test captain in SENA nations

Gill's 269 is also a record for the highest individual score by an Asian Test captain in SENA nations. He is the first Asian captain with a double hundred in SENA countries. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's back in 2011.

#9 Highest score by an Indian batter in Test matches outside Asia

Gill's score of 269 is the highest score by an India batter in Tests outside Asia. The previous best was Sachin Tendulkar's 241 not out at the SCG in 2004.

#10 First Indian batter to score a double hundred in a Test match at Edgbaston

Gill is the first Indian batter to score a Test double hundred at Edgbaston. He is the third batter to notch up a double ton in England. Both the previous two instances were registered at The Oval - 221 by Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 and 217 by Rahul Dravid in 2002.

