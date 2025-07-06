Dog enters field of play, chased away by broadcaster drone on Day 3 of WI vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

A rather amusing incident occurred on Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and Australia, where a brief interruprion was caused as a dog entered the field of play. The third Test is being played at the National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada.

Ad

During the 33rd over while West Indies were batting on Day 3 of the second Test with the scorecard reading 124/4, a dog entered the field at the deep cover region, causing a delay of a couple of minutes. While Australian captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood tried to shoo away the dog, they were unsuccessful in doing so.

Eventually, they had to take the help of technology to scare the dog into leaving the field. The broadcasters had to step in and their drone was used to chase the dog away as it finally left te field, allowing the match to resume. The dog could be seen visibly frightened by the drone.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the moment posted by Windies Cricket on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

West Indies hanging in with a chance in the second Test

Batting first in the ongoing second Test, Australia were bowled out for 286 in the first innings. However, they bundled out the hosts for 253 in reply to gain a first innings lead and stay slightly ahead in the game.

The third day's play for large belonged to Australia as they got to 221/7 in their second innings at the close of play. The visiors have now extended their lead to 254 runs and will look to add more when they resume their innings on the fourth day.

Ad

Steve Smith was the key batter for the visitors, scoring 71 runs off 119 balls while Cameron Green (52 off 123) also scored a fighting half-century. West Indies will have to get the remaining three wickets as soon as possible on the fourth day. While the pitch seems to have started to detoriate, these runs could prove to be enough for Australia to play with.

Therefore, the West Indies are just hanging in with a slight chance given the seven wickets they picked. They will want to keep the target as low as possible from here on if they are to have any chance of winning this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️