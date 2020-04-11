Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma acknowledge Delhi Police's efforts amid coronavirus crisis

Both Kohli and Sharma had recently donated towards the PM CARES Fund to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Delhi police have been on their toes with the number of registered cases jumping above 900 in the past few days.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has acknowledged the efforts of the Delhi Police department in handling the coronavirus crisis. A video released by the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police saw Kohli thanking the department for upholding their duties honestly.

In another video uploaded by the Delhi Police, Indian and Delhi speedster, Ishant Sharma, also lauded the department for their services during the 21-day national lockdown.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police have been working tirelessly and have been responsible for feeding the poor and unprivileged sections of the society in and around the city.

Kohli, who hails from Delhi and has played all his junior and state-level cricket for the capital city, spoke on the ongoing coronavirus crisis after Delhi saw the number of registered COVID-19 cases jump above 900.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort.”

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently donated towards the PM CARES Fund and the CM's Relief Fund to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Sharma also expressed his appreciation for the department's honest work behind the scenes and requested everyone to aid the police in their efforts by staying indoors.

The pacer further urged fans not to believe in rumours and fake news which create unnecessary panic.

“This is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. Let’s come forward and help the Delhi police by staying at our homes. And most importantly not to believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind."

Recently, Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh also contributed towards the PM CARES Fund to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts. The fast bowler uploaded the screenshot of their donation but the amount wasn't disclosed by the couple.

In the light of the current #COVID-19 Crisis, @PratimaSinghBB and I are humbled to contribute to the #PMCARES fund! All of us stand together in battling the global pandemic! We did our part and request you to do the same. Small donations make a big difference! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/7BZigSNWa5 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 2, 2020