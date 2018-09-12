Virat Kohli and James Anderson retain top spots in latest ICC Test rankings

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.58K // 12 Sep 2018, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Virat Kohli remained the top-ranked batsmen in Test cricket, whereas retiring English great Alastair Cook breached into the top-10 for the last time in his career, in the latest ICC Test rankings, released after the end of the India-England Test series.

England captain Joe Root, who scored a century in the second innings along with Cook in the Oval Test, moved one spot to be fourth, whereas Cook ended his England career with 709 points and the tenth spot in the rankings.

India's KL Rahul, who scored a stunning rearguard century in the fourth innings, climbed 16 places to reach the 19th spot, whereas Rishabh Pant, who helped himself to his maiden Test ton in the same innings, moved as many as 63 places to be at the 111th spot.

Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to the team and had an instant impact, moved up 12 places to be on the 58th spot.

England's Jos Buttler, who hit 89 in the first innings, gained nine spots to reach 23, even as his teammate Jonny Bairstow slid downwards and reached the 18th spot.

In the bowling rankings, James Anderson maintained his top spot, relishing the joy of becoming the most successful seamer in the history of the game - he claimed his 564th Test wicket with the last ball of the Oval Test.

South Africa's Vernon Philander moved one spot up to be third, edging past Jadeja but still 46 points behind his teammate Kagiso Rabada.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting

#1 Virat Kohli

#2 Steve Smith

#3 Kane Williamson

#4 Joe Root

#5 David Warner

#6 Cheteshwar Pujara

#7 Dimuth Kanuratne

#8 Dinesh Chandimal

#9 Dean Elgar

#10 Alastair Cook

Bowling

#1 James Anderson

#2 Kagiso Rabada

#3 Vernon Philander

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

#5 Pat Cummins

#6 Trent Boult

#7 Rangana Herath

#8 Ravichandran Ashwin

#9 Neil Wagner

#10 Josh Hazlewood