Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: The awesome twosome of Indian cricket

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma come together, it is indeed catastrophic for the opposition camp.

One is the modern-day master and the other is popularly known as ‘The Hitman’. And, when these two are on song, every bowling attack is thwarted with ease, and every opposition captain is left clueless. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have emerged as two of the greatest batsmen of the modern era in limited overs cricket, and are well on their way to batting immortality.

Kohli is hailed as the heir apparent to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s throne, and is the one man who can go past most of the ‘Little Master’s’ big ticket records in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma on the other hand, has made the opening slot his own, and is the only man in ODI history who has scored a stunning 3 double hundreds.

And, when these two men come together, it is indeed catastrophic for the opposition camp. Let us get some numbers out of the way first. Kohli and Sharma are the second most successful Indian pair in ODI history. The two batting dynamites have scored 4741 runs in 79 innings together, and average a gargantuan 64.06 per partnership. They have 17 hundred run stands and 15 fifty run partnerships between them. No other pair in ODI cricket averages more than 60 runs together.

Watching these two men on song is one of the best experiences that a viewer can get. Kohli is flawless. He is a master of the art of batting. He finds the gaps with the precision of a surgeon, and commands the ball to the place where he wants it to go. Sharma on the other hand is a marauder once he gets his eye in. He clears the boundary with ridiculous ease, and does it with a swagger that is almost impossible to emulate.

In the modern era, no pair comes close to the consistency and the match-winning ability of the Kohli-Sharma pair. And the best part is, they still have a long way to go in their careers before they can walk into the sunset. Kohli is only 31, and is already considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Sharma, on the other hand is 32, and is closing in 9000 ODI runs. These two men still have a good 5-6 years of cricket left in their careers, and if they can continue on the same lines, they can even eclipse the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and stake claim to be the greatest pair in ODI history.