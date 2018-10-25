×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Virat Kohli at 10,000 vs Top 5 ODI run-getters of all-time: A statistical comparison of how far he might reach

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
173   //    25 Oct 2018, 11:03 IST

Image Source: indiatoday.in

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation. Even after representing his team at the highest level for the last 10 years, he never ceases to amaze cricket fans with some astronomical performances on the field.

The most recent phenomenal milestone that the Kohli juggernaut has reached, is the 10,000 runs mark in ODIs. Kohli has become the fastest player to reach that milestone, and he has done that by leaving behind some phenomenal players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli is already second in the list of players with the highest number of ODI centuries and is well poised to overtake the Little Master in the next few years. His career has been a phenomenal one and he is capable of breaking a number of records through the course of his career.

The record which holds the highest value for a batsman is the runs that he scores in his career. Kohli has crossed the 10,000 runs mark and this article tries to compare his present ODI record with the top 5 ODI run-getters of all time to give fans an idea of where the Indian captain would finish on the ladder at the end of his career.

#5) Mahela Jayawardene (12,650 Runs)

Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene

The former captain of the Sri Lanka cricket team, Mahela Jayawardene is one of the most elegant players to have played the game. Along with being an elegant cricketer during his playing days, he also is a proud holder of an excellent ODI record which any budding cricketer would aspire for.

Jayawardene finished up his 17 years long career with 12650 runs in 448 ODIs. He was phenomenal for the Lankan team and has the highest ODI caps to his name from Sri Lanka. He has the second highest number of caps in ODIs and that is also a reason for his name being present in the list.

Kohli is already way ahead of Jayawardene in terms of the number of centuries and there is no comparison on that aspect. Jayawardene reached 10000 runs in his 333rd inning while Kohli has managed the same in just 205 innings.

The Indian captain is well poised to overtake Jayawardene's ODI career runs in 2-2.5 years.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Ranking all of Virat Kohli's 24 Test centuries
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma's unnoticed records in first ODI
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships...
RELATED STORY
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India to rest more star players ahead of World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us