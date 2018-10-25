Virat Kohli at 10,000 vs Top 5 ODI run-getters of all-time: A statistical comparison of how far he might reach

Varun Devanathan

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation. Even after representing his team at the highest level for the last 10 years, he never ceases to amaze cricket fans with some astronomical performances on the field.

The most recent phenomenal milestone that the Kohli juggernaut has reached, is the 10,000 runs mark in ODIs. Kohli has become the fastest player to reach that milestone, and he has done that by leaving behind some phenomenal players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli is already second in the list of players with the highest number of ODI centuries and is well poised to overtake the Little Master in the next few years. His career has been a phenomenal one and he is capable of breaking a number of records through the course of his career.

The record which holds the highest value for a batsman is the runs that he scores in his career. Kohli has crossed the 10,000 runs mark and this article tries to compare his present ODI record with the top 5 ODI run-getters of all time to give fans an idea of where the Indian captain would finish on the ladder at the end of his career.

Mahela Jayawardene

The former captain of the Sri Lanka cricket team, Mahela Jayawardene is one of the most elegant players to have played the game. Along with being an elegant cricketer during his playing days, he also is a proud holder of an excellent ODI record which any budding cricketer would aspire for.

Jayawardene finished up his 17 years long career with 12650 runs in 448 ODIs. He was phenomenal for the Lankan team and has the highest ODI caps to his name from Sri Lanka. He has the second highest number of caps in ODIs and that is also a reason for his name being present in the list.

Kohli is already way ahead of Jayawardene in terms of the number of centuries and there is no comparison on that aspect. Jayawardene reached 10000 runs in his 333rd inning while Kohli has managed the same in just 205 innings.

The Indian captain is well poised to overtake Jayawardene's ODI career runs in 2-2.5 years.

