Virat Kohli beats Akshay Kumar to gain the top spot in the 2019 Celebrity 100 list

Sai Siddhharth Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

Virat Kohli has emerged as the biggest Indian sporting icon in the post Sachin Tendulkar era. after the Indian captain toppled actor Akshay Kumar to gain the top spot in the In the recently released Forbes India celebrity 100 List.

Kohli’s earnings for the period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019 stood at a staggering ₹252.72 crore.

It was also reported that Kohli earns a huge sum from his Instagram posts (running into eight digits), apart from his heavy endorsement fee and the BCCI contract. Kohli is associated with the leading brands in the world like Puma, Audi, MRF, Uber, Manyavar and also has his own brand One8.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni occupies the 5th place with earnings of ₹135.93 crore, while Sachin Tendulkar occupies the 9th place with earnings of ₹76.96 crore. In fact, Tendulkar is the only person to be in the top 10 in every single year since the rankings came into existence.

Kohli is indeed the monarch of all that he has surveyed, both on and off the field. And, with his intensity and an insatiable hunger for runs, Kohli will not only continue to shatter records with nonchalance, but will also take Indian cricket to unprecedented heights in the future.