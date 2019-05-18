×
Virat Kohli becomes the first cricketer to reach 100m followers on social media

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
385   //    18 May 2019, 13:56 IST

What an achievement
What an achievement

What's the news?

Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to have more than 100 million followers across various social media platforms.

In case you didn't know...

Indian captain Kohli now has more than 100 million followers on social media. Kohli has 37 million followers on Facebook, 33.5 million followers on Instagram and 29.4 million followers on Twitter.

Heart of the matter

It is an amazing feat for Kohli, considering the fact that he is a cricketer and cricket does not have a global fanbase like other sports such as football and tennis. 

With regards to Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsperson with more than 77 million followers. He is followed by Neymar Junior with 43 million followers. Amongst the cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli are the most followed.

Kohli is highly active on social media and is often seen addressing his followers and thanking them through the various platforms.

In terms of Facebook followers, Ronaldo once again tops the list for a sportsperson with 122 million followers. Second on the list is his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who has 89 million followers. Neymar makes this list as well with 60 million followers. Unsurprisingly, Kohli is the most followed cricketer with 37 million followers, with Sachin being the next best with 28 million followers.

The list repeats itself for Instagram as well with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar being the most followed sportspersons with 166, 119 and 116 million followers respectively.  

In terms of cricketers, Kohli heads the chart with 33 million followers. Sachin is a distant second with 14.7 million followers. M. S Dhoni is third with 13 million followers.

What's next?

Kohli will be leading India's charge at the upcoming World Cup which starts from 30th May in England and Wales. India begin their campaign against South Africa on 5th June.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
