Virat Kohli's five best Test knocks outside Asia

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Virat Kohli, a name that automatically comes to your mind when you are talking about batting greats in the game of cricket. He is one of those players who needs no prior introduction because of what he has achieved in a career that has spanned for almost 10 years. He is just 29 at this point in time and has a lot to achieve in the future. Passionate is the word that best describes him the best. He has the capability to achieve even greater heights in the future.

It is very hard to find a player as dedicated and passionate as Kohli. His dynamic and aggressive approach to the game has paid rich dividends not only for him but also for team India. It's also the passion that defines Kohli's emotional, effervescent and at times firecracker character. Virat Kohli does not hold back and that remains his strength. He has the ability to take out the team from difficult positions because he has that belief in himself that he can pull off even the impossible of things. This thinking of his makes him a special player and separates him from the rest.

The added burden of captaincy on him has an almost negligible effect on his performance. In fact, his batting has only got better with each passing day and it seems that it is impossible to stop this run machine.

In the following slides, we are going to have a look at the best knocks of Virat Kohli outside India.

#5 105 vs New Zealand- Wellington(2014)

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

Virat Kohli scored a fantastic hundred in the second innings of the Wellington test in 2014. This innings had its own importance because India had to bat out the remaining 67 overs in order to ensure a draw and save themselves from a defeat. The target that New Zealand set for India was a mammoth 435 after Brendon McCullum became the first New Zealand player to score a triple century in test matches.

It was not possible to achieve such a huge target with the number of overs left so it the only task only left for India was to play out the overs and ensure a draw. At one point of time, India was struggling at 54/3 but it was Kohli who scored a fantastic century and saved the match for team India.

