Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli breaks the silence on six-year-old "middle-finger" debacle

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.32K   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Kohli during toss on Matchday 1 of the fifth Test

Virat Kohli is a newsmaker of all kinds – be it his magnificent run with the willow, his presence on the field or off it, his work as captain – Kohli has never been short of being headline-material. And to think that it was always the same way speaks volumes of how Kohli has not changed much over the years.

One incident that will always be associated with him, would be the controversial middle-finger display to the stands during a Test match in Australia, in early 2012. And he opened up about it in a recent interview.

It was during the 2011-2012 India's visit to Australia that Kohli showed the earliest instances of the person he can be while fielding at the deep end of the ground. Apparently, the Australian crowds took some offensive digs at him, and Kohli chose to retort at them using his sticking-out middle finger. Using offensive words and gestures are violations of the players' code of conduct, and the Kohli's doings were hence liable to a serious action.

Later it was reported that he would be entitled to pay a fine of 50% of match-fees as punishment. Cricketing circles largely saw it as Kohli “getting away” with a lesser punishment than deserved, while calls for match-bans also arose. But there was no match-ban, and he went on to score his first Test hundred in the fourth innings of the fourth game in the series.

Young and immature
Young and immature

In an exclusive interview with Wisden Cricket, Virat Kohli spoke on the six-year-old story and said how he had defended himself and his action back then, though he doesn't anymore – also regretting slightly about it.

"The match referee [Ranjan Madugalle] called me to his room the next day and I’m like, ‘what’s wrong?’," Kohli told Wisden. "He said, ‘what happened at the boundary yesterday?’. I said, ‘nothing, it was a bit of banter.’ Then he threw the newspaper in front of me and there was this big image of me flicking on the front page and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, please don’t ban me!.'"

Prior to the happening, Kohli was at a fledgeling stage in his career, with just seven tests under his belt and a batting average of less than thirty. Luckily, he escaped suspension which would have set his career back by at least a year, considering the time it happened.

"I got away with that one. He was a nice guy, he understood I was young and these things happen," Kohli spoke thus on Madugalle's involvement.

"I really laugh at a lot of the things I did when I was younger but I’m proud that I did not change my ways because I was always going to be who I am and not change for the world or anyone else. I was pretty happy with who I was," he concluded.

Virat and co. are currently at it on the final game of the England-India test series, and will be looking to save their faces with a consolation win, having already surrendered the series 1-3.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
5 records Virat Kohli can break before 2018
RELATED STORY
McGrath Exclusive: How about sledging Kohli?
RELATED STORY
10 batsmen who are ahead of Virat Kohli in the ICC...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Steve Waugh holds Virat Kohli in...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Sledging, Ball Tampering & More - McGrath...
RELATED STORY
Kohli is similar to Lara when it comes to sledging: Glenn...
RELATED STORY
Statistical Analysis: How the current Indian batsmen have...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as captain
RELATED STORY
Nimrat Kaur quashes link-up rumours with Ravi Shastri,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active players with the highest average in First...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us