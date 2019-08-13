Virat Kohli can score 75-80 ODI tons, says Wasim Jaffer

Aryan Surana FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 139 // 13 Aug 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The run-machine: Virat Kohli.

Former India batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer predicts skipper Virat Kohli can conclude his international career with 75-80 ODI centuries. The run-machine recently brought up his 42nd limited-overs international hundred in the second ODI against the West Indies. Riding on the swashbuckling century from the captain, Men in Blue humbled the Carribeans to register an emphatic 59-run triumph as the hosts were bundled out for a meager 210 chasing a DLS revised target of 270 in 46 overs.

It is noteworthy to mention that the innings which took the ton count in ODIs to 42, was his first in the preceding 11 knocks over a span of five months. Despite contributing significantly with the bat throughout the World Cup campaign, Virat failed to convert any of his five half-centuries in the tournament into a three-figure mark knock.

Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!!

i.e. another international 💯 for Virat Kohli 👏🏽

My prediction is he will get 75-80 ODI 💯's 🤞🏽🤐#KingKohli — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2019

"Normal services resume after a break of 11 innings!!" exclaimed Jaffer before predicting Kohli would score 75-80 ODI tons on Twitter. Hailed amongst the premier Test openers that played for India, Jaffer was a prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit across formats.

Kohli scored a composed 120 off 125 deliveries as India thrashed West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI. Consequently, the dynamic stroke-maker surpassed legendary batsman Sourav Ganguly as India's second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. The former Indian captain scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Kohli achieve the illustrious milestone in just 229 innings.

During the course of his master-class, Kohli also eclipsed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies.

Currently at eighth position in the list of cricketers with most runs in ODIs, the batting maestro has stockpiled 11,406 runs at an incredible average of 59.91 in 238 One-Day International matches. Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who amassed a whooping 18,426 runs in 463 matches, is at the pinnacle.