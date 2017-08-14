Virat Kohli captaincy record in Tests: Top 5 Test wins

India is presently unbeaten in a Test series under Virat Kohli

A victorious Indian team after their series victory against Sri Lanka

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu to Test Cricket in December 2014, Virat Kohli took over the leadership role. While there were no doubts about his credentials with the willow, there were speculations regarding the manner in which he would embrace the captain's role.

It’s almost been three years and Kohli is yet to lose a Test series. In 29 games, the Indian team boasts of a win percentage of 64.29 with 18 victories under the captaincy of the swashbuckling batsman from New Delhi.

In our article, we have figured out five of his best wins as the skipper of the Indian Test team

#5 India vs Sri Lanka- August 2015 - Colombo

India didn’t have the greatest of starts in the Test series against Sri Lanka, when their batting collapsed while chasing a modest target in the fourth innings of the first test.

Kohli was pretty new to Test leadership and the road forward in the series was an opportunity for him to manifest his mettle and temperament.

He did it in style and guided India to a rampaging victory by a staggering margin of 278 runs in the second Test at Colombo. After setting the Lankans a target of 412 runs, India shot them out for 134 runs to draw level in the series.

Although the Indian skipper failed in the second innings, he compiled a breezy knock of 78 runs from 107 balls that included eight classical boundaries and a monstrous six.