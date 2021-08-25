Virat Kohli should be more confident of doing well with the bat at Headingley: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be in a better frame of mind when he steps out to bat at Headingley in the third Test against England. Butt explained that although Kohli did not get a big score at Lord’s, he looked in good touch in both innings.

Kohli scored 42 off 103 in the first innings of the Lord’s Tests and followed it up with 20 off 31 in the second. Both times, he was dismissed fishing outside the off stump.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said that India need to keep following the process that has brought them success, adding that he is looking forward to bigger scores from Kohli. He commented:

“India don’t need to do anything new at Headingley. They just need to continue what they have been doing. There could be an addition, as in Virat Kohli could play well. He made a well-compiled 42 in the first innings at Lord’s so he should be more confident now. Even in the second innings, although he got out early, he played two-three good shots.”

Butt described India’s win at Lord’s as a ‘well-constructed’ one with contributions from almost everyone. He added:

“Pujara and Rahane would also have gained confidence from their performances at Lord’s. At a time when India were in danger, they combined and provided stability to the team. They featured in a good partnership, spent time at the crease, which is crucial in Test cricket, and also scored runs. Then, it carried on through the bowlers. India then bowled out England in under 60 overs. It was a well-constructed win from the jaws of defeat. There is a lot of positivity but they shouldn’t get complacent. They have to be consistent and carry on which, as professionals, they will be well aware of.”

"You have to put your ego in your pocket" - Virat Kohli on batting in England

Indian captain Kohli on Tuesday admitted that conditions for batting are the toughest in England and hence it is important to stay focused throughout, especially against the moving ball.

Kohli scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30 during India’s previous visit to England in 2018. However, he is yet to score a half-century on the current tour.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Headingley Test, Kohli said about the challenges of batting in England:

"You can never say in England that now you are set (on pitch). You have to put your ego in your pocket. The conditions are not same as it is in other places where you reach 30-40 and know that you can pick balls for your shots.”

He added:

"You have to bat the same way you bat for your first 30 runs and then repeat the same template till it is possible. This discipline and patience is required in England. If you are not patient in England you can get out at anytime, no matter how experienced you are or how many runs you have under your belt. You need good decision making because, conditions in England are toughest in the world, in my opinion."

All SET 💪🏻



Who else is excited for the 3rd Test at Headingley 🏟️#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/D0ih5s6Toj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

India will take on England in the third Test at Headingley from Wednesday. This will be India’s first Test at the venue since their famous win back in 2002.

