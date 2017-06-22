Twitter goes crazy as Virat Kohli deletes his old tweet welcoming Kumble as coach and unfollows him

Kohli deleted a year old tweet welcoming Kumble as the coach.

Adding fuel to the fire

What’s the Story?

Amidst all the controversy and speculation regarding the captain-coach spat between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, the Indian cricket team captain has apparently deleted his old tweet welcoming Kumble as the coach of the Indian cricket team. He also unfollowed him on twitter.

On 23 June 2016, Kohli took to Twitter to welcome Kumble as the coach of the team. He had tweeted “Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 [Anil Kumble] Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you.”

Kumble was quick in his response and said that he was looking forward to working with Kohli. His tweet read: “Thanks @imVkohli looking forward to working with you and team India.

The Context

Nearly one year after being appointed as the coach of the side, Kumble decided to step down from the post shortly after India’s Champions Trophy 2017 campaign which saw them finish as the runners-up to arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided final.

Kumble revealed an open letter on Facebook and Twitter revealing the reason as to why he stepped down as the coach.

The Details:

One of the main reasons for Kumble stepping down as the coach was the bitter relationship with Kohli. Apparently, Kohli had some issues with Kumble’s style as a coach and wanted a change as soon as possible. There has been a lot of blame being put on Kohli without anyone listening to his side of the story.

According to reports by CricketNext, a BCCI official had offered Kumble an extension of two weeks but Kumble refused it.

What’s Next?

India will now take on West Indies in 5 ODIs and one T20I without a coach.

Author’s Take

What happened in the past should stay in the past and it was an unnecessary move by Kohli to delete his old tweet welcoming Jumbo to the team. By doing so, he is garnering a lot of unwanted attention and is adding fuel to the fire. With all that is happening, let’s just hope India’s performances on the field are not affected.

Tweet Speak

Of course, Twitter users went berserk after finding out what Kohli did and could not hold back from expressing their views on the matter

Virat Kohli deleted this tweet in which he welcomed Anil kumble. Not sure ladai hui hai ya breakup.

What next? Channa mereya? pic.twitter.com/As6h6do1Yo — Who? (@hvgoenkaa) June 21, 2017

For Virat Kohli to unfollow Anil Kumble on twitter & then delete his old tweet welcoming him as the coach shows what kind of person he is. — Satyakam (@satyakam92) June 22, 2017

"Virat Kohli deleted this tweet in which he welcomed Anil Kumble". Such a childish act, now delete Kohli from the team too. pic.twitter.com/u0hsbxaHtX — Mayur Agarwal (@mayurjango) June 22, 2017

This clearly shows that Kohli has got it all messed up in his head. If he was really right, why does he need to delete a yr old tweet? — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) June 22, 2017

Kohli didn't delete the tweet welcoming Kumble... It was Shashi..

Shashi was there! pic.twitter.com/B08839WFqm — Main Teja Hoon (@Main_Teja_hoon) June 22, 2017