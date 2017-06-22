Virat Kohli opens up about Anil Kumble's resignation

Kumble resigned as the head coach of the team shortly after India's Champions Trophy campaign.

There is a lot of turmoil in the Indian cricket team with regards to what has occurred with Anil Kumble’s resignation as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. With a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories doing the rounds, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli finally opened up about the issue after receiving a lot of slack for the decision Kumble took.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first One-Day International against West Indies which begins on June 23, Kohli opened up about whether the situation could have been handled better or not.

“Obviously Anil (Bhai) has expressed his views and he’s taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament. One thing for sure is that I’ve had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout,” said Kohli.

“That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I’ve always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it’s his opinion which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he’s achieved as a nation. All the years that he’s played. That’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally,” he continued.

Also Read: Reports: Virat Kohli would have resigned if Anil Kumble didn't step down

Kohli did not reveal too many details of what occurred inside the dressing room as he wanted to maintain its sanctity.

“Like I said for me what’s most important is to maintain the sanctity of the dressing-room and what happens in the change-room is something that’s very sacred and private to all of us. And something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision,” said Kohli.

In case you didn’t know, Kumble announced his resignation shortly after India’s Champions Trophy 2017 campaign which saw them finish as the runners-up to their arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided final.

As the team travelled to the Carribean, Kumble stayed back in London to attend an ICC meet. He resigned shortly after that and wrote an open letter which he posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read: The fault in our stars, and the legacy of India's 363-day coach