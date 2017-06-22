Reports: Virat Kohli would have resigned if Anil Kumble didn't step down

In a fresh twist, it appears as though Kohli was ready to call time on his brief yet successful stint as captain of the Indian team.

22 Jun 2017

The relationship between the captain and the coach has been the subject of intense media scrutiny

What’s the story?

In yet another twist in the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga that led to the latter’s resignation from his role as coach of the Indian cricket team despite a successful year in charge, reports have now emerged that if Kumble didn’t resign, then Kohli would have.

The tussle between current Indian captain and the legendary bowler has dominated the headlines despite the team’s success and the relationship finally came to an end as Kumble announced his resignation from the post. But now reports have emerged that if Kumble had stayed on as coach, Kohli would almost surely “have resigned”.

According to The Telegraph, a source said: "Kohli had been adamant that Kumble couldn't continue as the head coach and that the Board needed to look for a replacement.... That, it seems, was communicated to the Committee of Administrators' chief Vinod Rai, besides top officials of the Board and, of course, the CAC.... Had the Board gone ahead and implemented Sachin, Sourav and Laxman's recommendation, then Kohli would almost surely have resigned".

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier, reports emerged that the captain and coach had stopped talking to each other six months ago and the relationship between the pair became untenable even after a discussion with the Cricket Advisory Committee that consisted of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. The CAC had already extended Kumble’s contract but upon the condition that Kohli and Kumble were able to sort out their differences. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and after India’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the latter resigned from his role as coach.

The Details

Reports of a rift between the captain and Indian coach had been doing the rounds for some time and with Kumble’s resignation, it became evident that it wasn’t just a rumour that was being passed on. In an emotional letter that was published across various social media platforms, Kumble said that “reservations that the captain had regarding his coach style” as the main reason behind his resignation.

Now the news that Kohli would have resigned if the Indian legend didn’t step down and stayed on as per the CAC’s request throws new light on an issue that has already created quite a stir.

India’s next assignment is the limited-overs series against West Indies, which begins on Friday (June 23) but the more pressing matter at hand, will be the appointment of Kumble’s successor. It has already been confirmed that the coach will be announced prior to the start of the series against Sri Lanka and it remains to be seen who gets the gig.