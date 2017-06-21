An open letter to Virat Kohli post the Anil Kumble saga

A sad day in the history of Indian cricket.

by Shweta Haranhalli Open Letter 21 Jun 2017, 16:20 IST

Dear Virat Kohli,

Just as the passionate fans of Indian cricket were recovering from the shock defeat against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, out came another news which rocked millions of people all over the world.

It gives me immense pain and sadness to pen down probably the toughest letter of my life. As an ardent fan and a keen follower of Indian cricket, it hurts me to see one of the richest bodies in world cricket in absolute shambles.

Emergence of a star

The emergence of a star in the 2008 World Cup

When the world was busy revelling in the success of MS Dhoni and his men at the T-20 World Cup in South Africa, your boys were grinding hard and preparing for the most coveted trophy in the Under 19 arena.

With determination in the eyes of the players and sheer grit to emulate the success of their senior counterparts, the young team embarked on the journey to conquer the world and showcase their talent on the international circuit.

A match-winning hundred against the West Indies in the league stage of the tournament ensured that the world took notice of a special talent emerging from the age group cricket.

When the world was contemplating your elevation into the senior team post your century, you were busy guiding your team to the U19 World Cup trophy in Malaysia.

Rise into the Indian Team

The backbone of Indian batting unit



18th August 2008 will always be etched in your memory and millions of your fans as this day marked the beginning of your international career. Post your spectacular success at the junior level; you earned your One Day International Debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

Despite your failures in the initial matches, the management and skipper MS Dhoni backed your abilities, and you did not disappoint them either. Slowly and steadily the performances with the bat started speaking volumes of the exuberant talent you possess.

Attitude that let you down

The on-field altercation with Gautam Gambhir

Your prowess with the bat ensured many memorable moments for the Indians fans as you single-handedly chased down massive scores in the shorter format of the game. When the world was at your feet, the one thing that bothered me as a supporter of the team was your attitude.

Be it getting into an unnecessary fight with Gautam Gambhir during an Indian Premier League match or abusing a journalist during the 2015 edition of the World Cup; you have been in the thick of the action for all the wrong reasons.

Despite all the mess surrounding you off the field, it was commendable that you never lost your focus and continued to perform for the team.

Failed in the biggest partnership

Failed in his relation with Anil Kumble



You emerged from the shadows of being a rookie in the team to the mainstay of the Indian batting unit, in all formats of the game. Your tenure as a player of the team and also as the skipper of the side produced memorable moments for all the fans.

The match defining innings against Pakistan in the World Cup 2015 or the special innings to knock the mighty Aussies out of the World T20: these moments are still fresh in the minds of the people.

Despite your tremendous success with the bat, which included many matches winning partnerships, there is one partnership that you have failed to stitch for the betterment of Indian Cricket. The partnership with one of the greatest players produced in the history of modern cricket – Anil Kumble.

Tenure of Anil Kumble as the coach

Team India reclaimed the Number one ranking in Test match cricket

When Anil Kumble was appointed as the coach of the Indian team last year, we felt that the future of Indian cricket is moving in the right direction.

The results were there to be seen as the team conquered the world with dominant performances on home soil.

At the end of the grand home season of Indian cricket, the team entered the final test match of the series against Australia at Dharamsala.

After a fiercely contested battle in the first three games and the series levelled one all, there was plenty at stake for both the sides. An unfortunate injury ruled you out of the contest, and it was time for a calm and composed skipper in Ajinkya Rahane to take over the captaincy reins.

The high voltage clash ended with the home team winning the match comprehensively by eight wickets. The win ensured that the team reclaimed the Number One ranking in the ICC Test Ranking and stamped their authority on world cricket.

When the universe has other ideas

The Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to disappoint the fans with their performances

When the Indian team were scripting history at the picturesque stadium, it would have been apt for you to be in the centre of the action, but alas the universe had other ideas as you were just left to observe things from the dressing room.

Despite your prolific success with the bat, it is quite unfortunate to see you not being able to replicate it during your tenure as the captain of any side.

A star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the Indian Premier League or your first major tournament as the captain of the Indian team in the Champions Trophy, the trophy eluded you on both occasions.

Sad day in the history of Indian cricket

An unfortunate end to an outstanding tenure as the coach of the Indian team

Just as the Indian team arrived in England to defend the Champions Trophy title, there were reports of an alleged rift between you and Kumble. It was quite surprising to see such stories emerge from the dressing room, especially after the coach requested the BCCI to look into the remuneration received by the players.

Despite all the trouble brewing inside the closed chamber, there was one man; Kumble, who handled everything in a dignified manner for the betterment of the team. He did not speak a word to the media during the competition.

With reports suggesting that you gave an ultimatum to the Board to pick one between you and the coach, the legend that is Anil Kumble silently walked away with his head held high for guiding the team to massive success in his one year tenure.

Reservations about the future of Indian Cricket

The unprofessional behaviour exhibited by the captain of the national team makes me wonder whether the board’s decision to appoint you as the leader of the pack was correct or not. As a fan of the game and a staunch supporter of the team, I have severe apprehensions about the future of the side with you at the helm of affairs.

You may be a champion player, but in my opinion, the future of Indian cricket looks bleak with you at the forefront.

From an ardent fan.

