Virat Kohli discloses his new nickname for 'modern-day great' Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after the off-spinner reached 400 Test wickets on Thursday, lauding his contribution to Indian cricket. The Indian skipper also revealed that he now has a new name for the veteran off-spinner.

With Jofra Archer’s wicket in Ahmedabad, Ravichandran Ashwin became the 4th Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets. The 34-year-old reached the milestone in 77 Tests and is the second-fastest to do so after Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (72 Tests).

Speaking to Murali Kartik in the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli paid a tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin’s monumental effort.

“I think we all need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has contributed to Indian cricket. I told him from now on I’m going to call you ‘Leg’ (Legend).”

Ravichandran Ashwin has had an unbelievable few months in Test cricket. He played a crucial role in Australia and has followed that up with some stunning performances at home against England. Ravichandran Ashwin has stepped up for India with both the bat and ball whenever required, and Virat Kohli was thankful for having the off-spinner in his side.

“400 is an outstanding achievement. Still, so many games and so many years to go for India. I think in Test match cricket he’s surely a modern-day legend. We’re lucky to have him in our team. His skillsets, how he applies himself and makes those breakthrough performances for the team every now and then. As a captain, I’m so pleased he plays for us.”

Virat Kohli all praises for Axar Patel

While Virat Kohli went gaga over Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian skipper took time out to praise Axar Patel as well. The youngster finished with figures of 11/70 and was a constant threat against England.

Despite never playing for the Test team before this series, Axar Patel has now picked up 18 wickets in 2 matches for India. His exploits with the ball have made sure India haven’t missed Ravindra Jadeja one bit, and Virat Kohli celebrated the strength in depth at his disposal.

“I’m sure a lot of people would have been relieved when Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got injured. Then this guy comes in and bowls probably faster than Jaddu, and from a greater height.”

Axar Patel outshone Ravichandran Ashwin with his performance in Ahmedabad. The all-rounder bowled with tremendous accuracy, with his zipping deliveries troubling the English batsmen. His efforts made sure India were always on top, and Virat Kohli is also aware of Axar Patel’s impact on opposition batsmen.

“I don’t know what’s the case with Gujratis and left-arm bowling all-rounders, they seem to be a nightmare for batters. It’s testimony to his hard work and accuracy. It's exactly why we’ve picked him. It’s impossible to sweep or defend him all day. If the wicket gives him anything, he’s a very lethal bowler.”