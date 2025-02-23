Virat Kohli eclipses Aussie legend to break into top 3 for leading run-getters across formats during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy showdown

India star batter Virat Kohli broke a plethora of records during his batting heroics against Pakistan in a facile victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Among them was him eclipsing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs) in the list of leading run-getters across formats.

The former India skipper is now only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar and erstwhile Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara for the highest runs in international cricket.

The 36-year-old needed 81 runs to go past Ponting. The right-handed batter took a couple of runs off Haris Rauf during the last delivery of the 36th over of India’s run chase to achieve the feat.

Most runs in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar : 34,357 runs in 664 matches

: 34,357 runs in 664 matches Kumar Sangakkara : 28,016 runs in 594 games

: 28,016 runs in 594 games Virat Kohli : 27484 runs and counting

: 27484 runs and counting Ricky Ponting: 27483 runs in 560 matches

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli broke Tendulkar’s record for the fastest 14,000 ODI runs. The Delhi batter hit a boundary to achieve the milestone in his 287th innings. Tendulkar had reached the landmark in 350 innings.

Besides batting, Kohli eclipsed former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches for India in the 50-over format.

Kohli will now be keen to become the only second player to 100 tons after Tendulkar in international cricket. As of now, he has 82 tons across formats.

Virat Kohli again stands tall in a run chase against Pakistan

Virat Kohli once again stood tall in a run chase against Pakistan, this time in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. He smashed a boundary to guide the Men in Blue over the line and bring up his 51st ODI century.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill also chipped in with 56 (67) and 46 (52), respectively. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi bagged two wickets for Pakistan.

Batting first, the Men in Green were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel top scored with 62 runs off 76 balls, sharing a 104-run partnership with skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 46 off 77. Khusdil Shah provided the late surge, scoring 38 off 39 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for India with the ball, bagging three wickets. Hardik Pandya also scalped two wickets.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

