Virat Kohli factor was top-most in our mind, reveals Madan Lal

CAC chief Madan Lal revealed that candidates were selected keeping in mind the strong personality of skipper Virat Kohli.

Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) elected Sunil Joshi as BCCI's new chairman of selectors and also added Harvinder Singh to the panel. Many factors were considered behind this decision but the higher priority was given to find a candidate that could communicate properly with a person of Virat Kohli's stature.

"We had this (Virat) factor the most in our mind," CAC chief Madan Lal said.

Madan Lal's fellow CAC member RP Singh also spoke about the importance of having a selector who could deal with the strong personality of skipper Kohli and who would be able to communicate well with both the board and the team management. The CAC members asked questions in such a way that the candidates' answers gave a fair idea to them whether they are aligned with the team's vision.

Sources said that questions about MS Dhoni's availability were asked. The candidates were asked that would a player like MS Dhoni be picked for India again if he has a good IPL even if he has not played international cricket for 7-8 months. To this, Sunil Joshi replied that Dhoni would be considered if he has a good IPL season.

Sources also mentioned that the candidates were asked whether they would at once pick a player who is returning from injury directly into the Indian squad or will they ask them to go and play domestic cricket to prove their form. Thus after many such questions, the CAC was happy to announce Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as new members of the selection committee.