Virat Kohli to get rugby legend Brad Fitter’s suite for quarantining in Sydney

The Indian cricket team has landed in Australia, where they will be in quarantine for the next two weeks for the upcoming tour. As per a report in The Telegraph, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be provided with a special penthouse suite which is generally given to Australian legend Brad Fitter.

The team will be put up at the Pullman Hotel, which serves as a base for the popular rugby team New South Wales, who have been shifted to a different hotel.

Virat Kohli will return home after playing the limited-overs series and the first of the four Tests. The 32-year-old will not be playing the three Tests in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in order to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is due to give birth to their first child in January 2021. The couple announced the good news during IPL 2020,

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted Kohli paternity leave, which has been a topic of debate among critics, who think that the skipper should have prioritised the tour over his family.

Virat Kohli and the Indian team have arrived in Sydney

Photo Source: The Sentinel Assam

The Indian team and support staff landed in Sydney on November 12th and will now undergo 14 days of training while in quarantine on the outskirts of the city. The Blacktown International Sports Park has been made into a bio-secure venue for training purposes.

India’s tour of Australia will start on November 27th with the first ODI taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first pink-ball match in the Test series will begin on December 17th in Adelaide.