Virat Kohli hits back after being trolled for 'vegan' controversy

Virat Kohli has issued a fierce response after being trolled for his recent comments on Instagram. The 32-year-old wrote that he never claimed to be vegan, in response to those who criticized the Indian skipper for including eggs in his diet.

The star batsman took to Twitter to clear the air, coming up with a cheeky comment to put the controversy to rest.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want 😉)💪😂✌️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2021

Virat Kohli clarified that he has never claimed to be vegan. The Indian skipper wrote that he is vegetarian as he asked all the trolls to take a deep breath. He then signed off by advising others to eat their vegetables, cheekily suggesting they should only so only if they want veggies to be part of their diet. Kohli also paired his succinct message with a series of emojis.

How did the Virat Kohli controversy originate?

Egg eating vegan Kohli 🤪 pic.twitter.com/OVEQyU7ieL — Aryan (@aryansrivastav_) May 29, 2021

It all started when Virat Kohli shared his diet plan during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. With egg finding a mention in the answer, several users took the opportunity to question how an apparently vegan Kohli could have egg in his diet.

Media publications and fans pointed to his comments during an Instagram chat a few years ago with Kevin Pietersen, where the cricketer had talked about how health issues prompted him to alter his diet.

"I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever,” Kohli had revealed then.

The statement puts to rest the controversy that has been brewing over social media in recent days. Several fans reacted to Virat Kohli’s comment, with many amazed at how the Indian skipper chose to respond to trolls online. Others came out in support of Kohli, hailing the skipper’s response on Twitter.