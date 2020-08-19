Virat Kohli injects energy with aggression, Rohit Sharma remains calm: Khaleel Ahmed 

India fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed compared the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and said that Virat Kohli is a very aggressive captain while Rohit Sharma remains calm and composed.

Ahmed had made his debut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in the 2018 Asia Cup against Hong Kong and picked up three wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed revealed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are different types of captains. While Virat Kohli is in the face of the opposition, Rohit Sharma allows the bowler to decide what he wants to bowl in crunch situations.

He further said that both the captains help the bowlers a lot and do not force their decisions upon them.

"Both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai are different types of captains. Virat bhai is very aggressive. If a batsman hits you for a boundary or six, he will come, show confidence in you and tell you to bowl a bouncer. He will inject energy in you with his aggression," Khaleel Ahmed told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

"On the other hand, Rohit bhai remains calm. He will come and give you confidence. He will give you the freedom and say you are playing an international match, you know better what to bowl, now go and bowl and dismiss him. I am also aggressive so I love to play under Virat bhai," he further added.

Khaleel Ahmed recalls how Virat Kohli supported him when he was dejected

Khaleel AHmed impressed everyone in the three-match T20I series against Australia back in 2018 and got a call-up to the ODI squad. But in the first ODI itself he went for 55 runs in 8 overs and India ended up losing the game by 34 runs.

He was very dejected by the performance and had lost confidence. However, he recalled how Virat Kohli helped him out at that stage and like any great captain, gave him the confidence that he needed.

"Virat bhai came to me after that match and said "Khallu, bowl the way you do at nets. Don't take pressure. You will go a long way,". He has never scolded me or any player. I didn't perform well and instead of scolding, he boosted my confidence. He is a champion player and that's how he treats every player in the team," Khaleel Ahmed said.

Khaleel Ahmed will be hopeful of having a strong IPL 2020 season which will help him get back in the reckoning for the Indian white-ball team.