Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: How Team India players picked for the 2024 edition have performed in the T20 World Cup

Team India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a Group A match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Men in Blue are looking to win their first T20 World Cup since clinching the inaugural edition in 2007.

Following the match against Ireland, India will play two more group games in New York. Their second match will be the marquee contest of the tournament as India take on Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. The Men in Blue will next face co-hosts United States on June 12 before concluding their group campaign with a match against Canada in Florida on June 15.

Team India's 15-member squad at the 2024 T20 World Cup is being led by Rohit Sharma, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya having been named vice-captain. As the Men in Blue prepare for their opening match of the tournament against Ireland, we take a glance at the T20 World Cup performances of Indian players from the current squad.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit is one of the two players [Shakib Al Hasan being the other] to have featured in all eight editions of the Men's T20 World Cup held so far. In 36 innings, he has 963 runs to his name at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88. The right-handed batter has nine half-centuries to his credit in the ICC event, with a best of 79*, which came off 46 balls in a losing cause against Australia in 2010.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has an exceptional record in the T20 World Cup and is the leading run-getter in the tournament. In 25 innings, he has smashed 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 fifties.

The 35-year-old was the leading run-getter in the 2014 edition, scoring 319 runs in six innings. He also notched up 273 runs in five games in 2016 and 296 runs in six matches in 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav

In nine innings in the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has notched up 281 runs at an average of 56.20 and a strike rate of 181.29, with three half-centuries. His best of 68 came off 40 balls against South Africa, on a lively Perth pitch, during the 2022 edition. He also scored 51* off 25 against Netherlands and 61* off 25 against Zimbabwe in the same edition, but fell for 14 in the semifinal against England.

Hardik Pandya

In 10 innings in the T20 World Cup, Pandya has scored 213 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 136.53. He contributed 40 off 37 in the famous win over Pakistan in the 2022 edition and hammered 63 off 33 in the semis against England. With the ball, Pandya has claimed 13 scalps at an average of 25.30, with a best of 3-30, which was registered against Pakistan at the MCG in 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja

India's seasoned all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja has batted only nine times in the 22 matches he has played in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 96.93. Jadeja has done much better with his left-arm spin, claiming 21 wickets in 22 innings at an economy rate of 7.14. His best of 3-15 was registered against Scotland in Dubai in 2021.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel played five matches for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but struggled to make an impact, claiming only three wickets at an average of 38.33 and an economy rate of 8.62. He batted three times and scored only nine runs.

Rishabh Pant

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is yet to set the T20 World Cup on fire. In five innings across two editions, he has scored 87 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 122.53, with a best of 39.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was a key member of the Indian squad that reached the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. In six matches, he claimed 10 wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

Arshdeep claimed 3-32 against Pakistan and registered two-fers against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has 11 wickets from 10 innings in the T20 World Cup at an impressive average of 22.54 and an excellent economy rate of 6.41. Even as the Men in Blue struggled in the 2021 edition, Bumrah excelled with 2-19 against New Zealand, 2-10 against Scotland and 2-19 against Namibia.

(Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are yet to play a match in the T20 World Cup.)

