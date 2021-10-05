"Virat Kohli is just obsessive" - Namibia cricketer David Wiese lauds Indian captain

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese, who has shifted his base to Namibia, recently showered praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain is currently one of the best batters in the business across formats. He is the only batsman in the business to average over 50 in all three formats of the game.

David Wiese, who was fortunate to witness Virat Kohli in close quarters, stated that Kohli's hunger to get better each day makes him the best. Speaking to the ANI in an interaction organised by the International Cricket Council, Wiese said:

"Virat is just obsessive, he wants to be the best and he would not stop until he is the best and that for me, is his biggest quality. He is probably one of the best in the world but he still wants to improve. He is already a legend of the game but that is not good enough for him."

Wiese added:

"He wants to become better, he has got a passion for the game. In training, he would spend hours and hours, working on different things. He has never been content, he is always looking to improve," David Wiese added.

David Wiese shared the dressing room alongside Virat Kohli while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

"I am thankful to them that they saw value in me" - David Wiese on Namibia Cricket Board

The 36-year-old, who last played for South Africa in 2017, will don the Namibia jersey in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is set to commence on October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

David Wiese, who left international cricket to sign a Kolpak deal, stated that he never thought he would be back at the highest level of the sport. He said:

"Namibia approached me when I had signed Kolpak deal in 2017. My international career was over and I expected to never play international cricket and I had come to terms with that. Namibia approached me, Albie Morkel and Pierre de Bruyn (head coach) asked me if playing for Namibia was something I'll be interested in? I never thought I'll ever play international cricket again, so when the opportunity comes around, you would be stupid to not take it. I am thankful to them that they saw value in me."

Namibia is placed in Group A of the Qualifying Stages for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Ireland. Two teams will qualify from the qualifying stages for the Super 12s.

