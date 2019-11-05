Virat Kohli launches 'Super V'; Twitter reacts to his 31st birthday

Virat Kohli

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's 31st birthday, an animated series was launched based on the Indian captain's childhood days. Kohli, who has always supported the role of sports as an important cog in a child’s overall development, spoke of having a balanced upbringing to instil varied qualities in a developing individual.

Speaking at an event, he said:

“It is essential to have a complete upbringing with a good balance of academics and sports. As a teenager, inculcating values such as discipline, leadership, and integrity, prove to be stepping stones in developing an individual’s overall personality."

I had the opportunity to connect with Super V and give him a little clarity in thought. In today’s world, children are always looking up to superheroes for inspiration, and I believe Super V aims to send out the right message to young viewers. I am ecstatic to be a part of this concept and to be associated with Star. “

The series revolves around a 15-year old teenage cricketer who discovers superpowers and uses it to save the world from dangerous villains. Along with an inspiring message, the story is an attempt to disclose Virat’s relationship with his parents, especially his father and also friends, and teachers.

The star penned a beautiful letter to a '15-year-Old Me' where he tells himself to grab every opportunity that comes his way and not to get carried away by success or failures. He even touches upon the emotional aspect of his childhood, describing the importance of a simple hug from his father.

The absence of the regular captain was felt when India lost their opening game of the series against Bangladesh in Delhi. Virat was rested for the tournament since he has been in action non-stop for the past year. Rohit Sharma is leading the side in his absence.

On his 31st birthday, not only did the cricketing world cricket wish the run-machine, but players from the Premier League like Ryan Giggs (retired), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sadio Mane, Marcos Alonso, Marcos Rojo, and Naby Keita joined in to wish the inspirational cricketer on Twitter.

🎥 Premier League stars come together to wish @BCCI Captain @imVkohli a very Happy Birthday as he turns a year older! 🎂 🏏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T59WxOVMM9 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 5, 2019

Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best. pic.twitter.com/DhExlercwC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2019

Yeh bhi din they ! Aur ek aaj ka din hai ! Jahan bhi ho khush raho , God bless you always ! Happy birthday @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/kIuqtCwXIl — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday @imVkohli here’s wishing you a great year. God bless — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 5, 2019

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli, amazing all time great batsmen that the Indian waters keep producing. 🙏

Many happy returns Virat! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 5, 2019

He's done superhuman things on the field and now he is a superhero off it - what a way to celebrate your birthday, @imVkohli!#HappyBirthdaySuperV - can't wait to see what's in store as the show premieres today at 3:30 PM on @StarSportsIndia — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 5, 2019

Wishing you a wonderful Birthday filled with love joy and happiness @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/vMTJZffB6I — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/3k27eTLDKr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2019

❇️ Fastest to 20,000 international runs

❇️ Most double hundreds as Test captain

❇️ First to clean sweep ICC awards



Happy Birthday to player extraordinaire, @imVkohli 🎂 pic.twitter.com/SyoF0mvNmC — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2019