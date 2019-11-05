×
Virat Kohli launches 'Super V'; Twitter reacts to his 31st birthday

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
05 Nov 2019, 19:11 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's 31st birthday, an animated series was launched based on the Indian captain's childhood days. Kohli, who has always supported the role of sports as an important cog in a child’s overall development, spoke of having a balanced upbringing to instil varied qualities in a developing individual.

Speaking at an event, he said:

“It is essential to have a complete upbringing with a good balance of academics and sports. As a teenager, inculcating values such as discipline, leadership, and integrity, prove to be stepping stones in developing an individual’s overall personality."
I had the opportunity to connect with Super V and give him a little clarity in thought. In today’s world, children are always looking up to superheroes for inspiration, and I believe Super V aims to send out the right message to young viewers. I am ecstatic to be a part of this concept and to be associated with Star. “

The series revolves around a 15-year old teenage cricketer who discovers superpowers and uses it to save the world from dangerous villains. Along with an inspiring message, the story is an attempt to disclose Virat’s relationship with his parents, especially his father and also friends, and teachers. 

The star penned a beautiful letter to a '15-year-Old Me' where he tells himself to grab every opportunity that comes his way and not to get carried away by success or failures. He even touches upon the emotional aspect of his childhood, describing the importance of a simple hug from his father.


The absence of the regular captain was felt when India lost their opening game of the series against Bangladesh in Delhi. Virat was rested for the tournament since he has been in action non-stop for the past year. Rohit Sharma is leading the side in his absence.

On his 31st birthday, not only did the cricketing world cricket wish the run-machine, but players from the Premier League like Ryan Giggs (retired), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sadio Mane, Marcos Alonso, Marcos Rojo, and Naby Keita joined in to wish the inspirational cricketer on Twitter.

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India Team vs Bangladesh 2019 India vs Bangladesh Team 2019
