Virat Kohli makes a lot of changes: Sivaramakrishnan

Sivaramakrishnan also said that the Indian team had been bit unlucky in the semi finals of ICC tournaments.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Former Indian bowler Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Tuesday spoke about the difference between the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni while also analysing on why India had not won an ICC trophy in the last 7 years.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the leg-spinner mentioned that Virat Kohli had a horses for courses policy which was completely different from MS Dhoni’s strategy of playing the same XI.

“Virat Kohli makes a lot of changes, MS Dhoni when he was the captain of India would not make too many changes. Virat Kohli likes to make changes, Horses for Courses. So different pitches, he picks different players but all in all Virat has had lots of success because his bowling has been of really high standards.” said Sivaramakrishnan.

The Tamil Nadu born Sivaramakrishnan also mentioned that Virat Kohli was a very instinctive captain initially in his career, but with the passage of time he has improved his craft.

'Horses for courses policy of Virat Kohli not the reason'

When asked if Virat Kohli’s ‘Horses for Courses’ policy was the reason India did not have an ICC trophy in their cabinet from the last 7 years, the former Indian bowler-turned-commentator iterated that the Indian team had been a ‘bit unlucky’.

“No, I think we have been a bit unlucky, We have been coming to the semi final’s and then losing. They (Indian team) lost to New Zealand in the Semi-Final which was bit unfortunate, But I think over a period of time, we have been very consistent.” said Sivaramakrishnan.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan further explained his point by saying that the team had reached the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup without losing a match. Similarly in the 2019 World Cup, the team had reached the knockout stages without any major hiccups.

“Semi-final has been a bit of a hurdle” remarked Sivaramakrishnan in the end.